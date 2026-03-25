When did Grace die and come back in Peaky Blinders? The creator explains what truly happened

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The film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is finally on Netflix. It’s a neat finale for Cillian Murphy’s character Tommy… if you can remember everything that happened to the Shelby family, like, 13 years ago. The timeline for Grace Shelby is extra hard to keep track if. Thankfully, the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, has explained what’s going on when Grace dies and when she comes back.

Grace Shelby dies in season three of Peaky Blinders

Grace Burgess (who later becomes Grace Shelby) appears in all of Peaky Blinders season one, then in the last two episodes of season two. She dies in season three episode two. Vicente Changretta orders an assassin to shoot her at the Shelby Charity Foundation dinner. This shocked a lot of viewers, as her romance with Tommy was a big part of the show, and they only got married in the episode before.

The show’s creator, Steven Knight, explained to Esquire why Grace dies at that point in Peaky Blinders. “[Tommy] does have that torment inside that he has to suppress,” he said, “and in order to suppress it he has to not feel certain things. When Grace came along – deliberately named Grace – he had to open some of those locked doors, let some of those things out. And it was tempting to give him that sort of happiness with Grace, but I just think if he ever finds happiness and contentment, then the thing that makes him extraordinary will go away. It just felt that for him to continue on the road he’s on, he needed that avenue to contentment to be gone.”

Fear not, because Grace comes back in season five

We see Grace again in episode one of season five, Black Tuesday. Tommy downs laudanum, then he sees Grace saying, “You have to listen to the voices that you hear, do what they tell you to do.” She appears throughout season five.

No, Grace is not actually a ghost. Steven Knight told Joe that in season five “we’re in Tommy’s head a lot, it’s sort of told through his point of view and he’s going through a bad time”.

So, Grace keeps appearing on-screen as a manifestation of Tommy’s intrusive thoughts about death. These episodes are really not very cheerful.

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