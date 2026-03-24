Actor basically confirms Brady’s fate in Virgin River after that huge cliffhanger

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Virgin River returned with season seven last week and everyone’s freaking out after that shocking cliffhanger ending with Brady. The bad boy had a huge accident in the season finale and everyone is fearing he might be dead. Thankfully, the actor who plays him has hinted at his fate, and it sounds like good news.

In the final moments of season seven, the scene cuts from Mel and Jack’s joy as their son is born to Brady being involved in a very serious motorbike accident. The showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum: “That will also play out in season eight, whether he survived the accident or not.”

However, Benjamin Hollingsworth has basically told us everything we need to know. In an interview with Parade, he said: “Brady has been stabbed and survived; he’s been punched numerous times and survived. He’s been burnt in a fire in some sort of tinfoil burrito and survived. I’m rooting for him — but we don’t know what could happen to Brady in season eight.”

He didn’t confirm anything, but the actor hinted that Brady is basically unkillable. He’s survived so many worse incidents before this, so there’s absolutely no way a motorbike accident will be the thing to kill him off. I think we can be 99 per cent certain he’s coming back in season eight.

Speaking about Brady reuniting with Brie, Hollingsworth added: “The writers were smart enough to make sure they made it feel earned. It wasn’t just like [their characters] were bouncing from one person to the next and ping ponging around. He at the same time was committed to being there for her in any capacity for as long as he could…until he realised, at some point during the fire, that she’s everything to him, and if she can’t be everything then she has to be nothing.”

And as for that sexy bike scene? “The fact that viewers were meant to wait for that scene to unfold, I think, made it more rewarding,” he said. “I’m really happy it paid off and that people are enjoying it, because we knew how important it was to the story and how important it was to Brie and Brady’s story. But yeah, my back hurt for a few days afterward for sure.”

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