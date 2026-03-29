Art on campus: Uni of York edition

11 hours ago

Art is not always confined to galleries, especially across Campus West. Artworks from independent artists and creative students appear everywhere, turning the university campus into a physical exhibition. From sculptures tucked between colleges to brutalist architecture of the buildings, the university campus encourages students to notice the art and embrace its creativity.

A lot of the art has deeper meanings than what is seen. There are topics of biological female anatomy linking to feminism theories, abstract art complied to show mental health disorders or perspective thinking and curated, purposeful messages. Students can acknowledge these themes and be aware that art can represent attitudes and ways of thinking that are not always obvious.

Permanent gallery

The university holds a collection of over 900 works including: sculptures, paintings, textiles, and photography. Many of these are displayed across campus rather than in a single gallery space. This creates an environment where art becomes part of the academic and social experience. With these pieces being so spread out over campus, I find it rejuvenating to take a mental break by going to explore what art installations are near me when I’m bored of studying. The creativity gives me a boost of inspiration and admiration of how beautiful art is.

Spring Lane Building

Located between Derwent College and the Berrick Saul Building, the Spring Lane Building is one of the most prominent sites for contemporary, abstract and research-led art on Campus West. Inside there are artworks from initiatives like the Art of Politics Trail, which are displayed throughout corridors and communal areas of the building’s open-plan design. These include: Environmentally focused pieces such as Amazonia Past, Present and Future, migration-focused photography like We are here, because you were there, textile and visual responses to human rights issues.

Berrick Saul Building

Located next to Spring Lane, the Berrick Saul Building is a hub for humanities research. On its exterior, the well-known Campus Buddha sculpture is placed as a subtle but culturally significant piece, often decorated by students. The area between Berrick Saul and Spring Lane forms a key part of the campus art route, through the blossoming daffodils in the spring and the trail on snow leading onto main campus walkways.

Inside the building itself there is a giant abstract art piece on woven material, hung across the entrance to a lecture theatre. I remember this being one of the first things I saw at this university, on an open day deciding if York was the right place for me to live and study. Without sounding dramatic, this piece did a lot for me in terms of convincing me that I was going to make a good decision. I admired how bright and colourful this piece was, as if it was inviting me into the lecture. The mixture of textures, words, drawings, paint splatters, emojis, scriptures, and overload of colour feels expressive, inviting and potentially unorthodox to have on campus, but that’s why it’s unique.

The Norman Rea Gallery

One of the most important artistic spaces on Campus West is the Norman Rea Gallery, located on the first floor of Derwent College above the Courtyard. This gallery is unique because it is the only student-run art gallery in the UK. It was established in 1976 to make art accessible to students and to give emerging artists a platform through accessibility from university students.

Today, it remains a central creative hub on campus by societies rotating exhibitions throughout the academic year, features work from students, local artists, and national practitioners. It provides hands-on curatorial experience for students, open to the public on weekdays, making it both a university and community space.

Why it matters

Art at York is not just decorative or pretty, it is deeply tied to learning and research of the students who attend here. Much of the work emerges from collaborations between academics and artists, transforming unique ideas into visual and emotional experiences for everyone to enjoy.

The Norman Rea Gallery adds another dimension: It empowers students not just to view art, but to curate, produce, and shape it. Being a part of the installation and opening events feel like you run your very own art gallery with your friends, adding personality to the creative flare alongside like-minded people.

Art is everywhere on the campuses at York. From the politically-driven work inside Spring Lane, to the quieter presence of sculptures near Berrick Saul, to the vibrant exhibitions at the Norman Rea Gallery, the University of York offers a campus where art is inseparable from everyday life.

Whether you’re deliberately visiting a gallery in between studying or simply passing through on your way to a seminar, you are always (knowingly or not) part of the exhibition.