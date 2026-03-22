Just so you know, we have a 50-year running art gallery on campus

The Norman Rea Gallery is celebrating 50 years of creativity at York

4 hours ago

The Norman Rear Gallery is currently celebrating its “Golden 50 years” from 21st March to 24th April.

The Gallery was established in 1976 by Norman Rea, then Provost of Langwith College.

It’s now a space for students to showcase their art projects and designs through exhibitions at the university.

Norman Rea created this space in 1976, believing that “students should have the opportunity to look at paintings as well as listen to music and should have the chance to engage with artists, talk about their work with them, and discuss their techniques”.

Norman Rea told The York Tab:

“When I passed on this gallery to students, I left it an ugly duckling, and it’s now a pretty swan.

“What I left was bare bones of a gallery, what the students have done since is the best thing”.

Attending the 50th anniversary of the gallery, he further told The York Tab: “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world”.

The York Tab also met with the co-director – Charlotte – who is responsible for running the gallery, she told us:

“This is a celebration of 50 years of his legacy. We are living up to his own vision”.

Norman Rea created the gallery in Derwent L Block, after feeling there was no dedicated gallery space on campus with permanent exhibitions.

The gallery holds regular shows, alternating between established artists and emerging new artists, trying to get a foot on the ladder. Each exhibition opens with the artist present, encouraging engagement between students, staff and the wider community.

50 years on, the Norman Rea Gallery functions as the only student-run gallery in the country.