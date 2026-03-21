Greg James has confirmed he’s soon getting a Long Boi tattoo

He is making plans to return to York following his Comic Relief bike challenge

3 hours ago

Greg James is a frequent visitor of York’s campus, and a forever Long Boi fan.

From hosting Long Boi’s funeral last year, to receiving an honorary degree from the University of York, Greg is always welcomed with open arms by students and staff at the university.

Last Tuesday, Greg stopped by York campus on day five of his eight day bike ride for Comic Relief, cycling a total of 1000km across the UK, raising over £4 million.

Greg James x Long Boi

via YouTube

The history of the pair goes way back. Greg first started talking about Long Boi on BBC 1 radio in 2022, baffled by the duck’s height of an impressive 71cm.

After the dreaded news of Long Boi’s passing in 2023, Greg took responsibility for his funeral, unveiling the Long Boi statue and speaking at the ceremony, besides a mini statue of the beloved duck.

Greg revealed during a TikTok live at the start of the year that he was considering getting a Long Boi tattoo, opening the floor to suggestions:

“We can ask the listeners where. Maybe on my neck?”.

He made it clear at the start of the year that he wasn’t quite ready yet.

The York Tab asked Greg last Tuesday whether there is an update for his Long Boi tattoo, to which he said:

“I’d love to do it when this challenge finishes.

“I think I’d have to have it done in York… if there’s a good designer”.

So, if any tattoo artists and student designers fancy making Greg’s dream come true, let’s make it happen.

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