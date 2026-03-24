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Family speak out as two pilots killed in Air Canada runway crash at LaGuardia are named

‘He never stopped flying’

Hebe Hancock | News
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The two pilots killed in the Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther.

The commercial flight had arrived in New York from Montreal and had slowed to around 24mph when it collided with a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey fire truck on the runway.

Officials said the ground vehicle had been responding to a separate issue involving an “aircraft operated by United that had reported an issue with odor” when it struck the Air Canada plane.

SMG/Shutterstock

Jazz Aviation, which operated the flight on behalf of Air Canada, confirmed that 76 people were onboard, including four crew members. In total, 41 people were taken to hospital, though 32 passengers have since been discharged.

Both the pilot and co-pilot died as a result of the crash.

“Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased and notifications are being made by Air Canada’s care team at this time,” Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia told press on Monday.

The captain has since been named as 30-year-old Antoine Forest, who had been flying for Jazz Aviation since 2022.

Forest was from Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, a small town roughly 25 miles from Montreal, his family confirmed to the Toronto Star. His aunt, Jeannette Gagnier, said he had been passionate about flying from a young age.

“He was always taking courses and flying,” she said. “He never stopped flying.”

Facebook

The second pilot, first officer Mackenzie Gunther, was also killed in the collision, according to Radio-Canada. Seneca Polytechnic confirmed he was an alumnus in a statement.

“Mr. Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology (FPR) program in 2023,” it read. “Through the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, he joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduation and began his professional flying career.”

Following confirmation of the pilots’ deaths, Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke said: “Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured.”

Despite the severity of the crash, the two officers on board the fire truck survived.

Flight attendant Solange Tremblay was also in the cockpit, seated in the plane’s jump seat at the time of impact. It has since emerged she was thrown 320 feet across the runway but survived.

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Featured image credit: SMG/Shutterstock, Facebook.

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Hebe Hancock | News
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