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London universities warn students about meningitis outbreak as cases appear in the city

Here’s what you need to know to keep safe

Nicholas Dutfield | News
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Several London universities have released statements responding to the recent meningitis outbreak in Kent.

University College London (UCL) is now the latest London uni to offer official guidance for how students can protect themselves from meningitis.

The statement explained: “Symptoms of meningitis can come on quickly and may sometimes be mistaken for flu, a cold or a hangover.”

UCL’s statement also acknowledged UKHSA’s confirmation of a further case in a London student. According to The Mirror, this case occurred at a VFX and animation school in North Greenwich.

An email sent by the school told students: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are assessing the situation and making an assessment of close contacts and any action needed to be taken.”

So far, there is no indiction of whether the student is connected to the Kent outbreak.

UCL’s statement reassures that outbreaks of meningitis are incredibly rare. There are currently no reported cases linked to UCL, but students are advised to contact NHS 111 immediately if experiencing any symptoms such as vomiting, confusion, dislike of bright lights or neck stiffness.

UCL via Unsplash

UCL via Unsplash

In the same statement, UCL explained that most UK students will have received the MenACWY vaccine as part of the NHS vaccination schedule, usually between the ages of 13 and 15.

The statement continued: “The MenACWY vaccine protects against four types of meningitis and septicaemia and is available free of charge to students going to university for the first time up to their 25th birthday. If you have not had this vaccine or are unsure of your vaccination status, please speak to your GP. This includes international students.”

UCL also recommends that students contact The Meningitis Research Foundation or Meningitis Now for further support and advice.

A similar statement released by Imperial College London warned students in their first year at university are at a higher risk of certain types of meningitis. This is because meningitis spreads through close contact, and university life often involves shared accommodation, socialising, and living in close proximity to others.

According to Imperial College, the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against meningitis, is available to receive at the university’s Health Centre.

King’s College London also released guidance for its students, as have some non-London universities including two in Bristol.

According to the government, so far, 20 laboratory cases have been confirmed, with nine more under investigation. Two students have died from the invasive disease, which is believed to have started at a Canterbury nightclub.

From this week, Canterbury students are being given antibiotics for the rapidly infectious meningococcal disease.

Featured image via Unsplash/Pexels

Nicholas Dutfield | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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