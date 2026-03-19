King’s College London issues advice on how students can protect themselves from meningitis

It comes after two students died in Kent

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King’s College London (KCL) has issued guidance for how students can protect themselves from meningitis.

This comes after two students died after contracting the disease in Kent.

The university said: “The disease is very serious and can be potentially life threatening if not treated quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are vital.”

What to do if you’ve been diagnosed with meningitis

The university explained students should: “Follow the advice of the healthcare professionals looking after you and be sure to take the time you need to rest and recover.”

It said students should let their “personal tutor or supervisor know, so they can support with any impact on their studies.”

The statement continued: “If you are in a university residence, please email the Residences Team so they can support you.”

KCL students can also fill out a mitigating circumstances form if they believe their studies have been affected.

Vaccination

The university advised students to check with their GP whether they have the MenACWY vaccination.

The statement said: “King’s College Health Centre can provide this vaccination to registered patients. Call them on 02045 489842 to book this with a nurse if you are registered. If you are not registered with the Health Centre, you can register through their website.”

Symptoms

The university’s statement also included the symptoms to look out for, which included:

• a high temperature (fever)

• vomiting (being sick)

• a severe and worsening headache

• a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop)

• a stiff neck

• a dislike of bright lights

• drowsiness or unresponsiveness

• seizures (fits)

King’s College London also explained what students should do if they suspect a case of meningitis: “If you think you or someone you know may have meningitis or sepsis (septicaemia) you should seek urgent medical advice immediately by calling NHS 111. In an emergency, call 999 for an ambulance.”

You can read the university’s full statement here.

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