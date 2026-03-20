Bristol universities issue statements regarding recent Meningitis outbreak amongst students

Students must be aware of the symptoms, which may be confused as a ‘hangover’

9 hours ago

Universities in Bristol have issued a statement after two people died as a result of the recent meningitis outbreak.

A 21-year-old student at the University of Kent and an 18-year-old sixth former, who was studying for her A-levels, were confirmed to have died this month.

In an update given on Wednesday 18th March, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the number of confirmed cases in Kent has now risen to 20. It was confirmed that all the current cases are in the young adult age group.

UWE and University of Bristol have released guidance to students, advising them on the symptoms of the disease and how to get help where necessary.

A spokesperson for UWE said: “Information has been shared with UWE Bristol students, based on UKHSA guidance, advising them on the symptoms of meningococcal disease and where to access help if they are experiencing any of the symptoms.”

UWE Professor Jon Roberts said: “There are three essential ways you can protect yourself and your friends and family from meningitis; Know the symptoms, act fast and look out for your friends, family and housemates, and check you are up to date with vaccinations.

“Bacterial meningitis can also enter the blood and cause septicaemia, this requires urgent medical attention as outcomes can be very severe.

“[The] concern is the speed at which this can occur, so it is very important that people are aware of symptoms, act if concerned and have protected themselves against some bacterial strains with the vaccinations available.”

On Tuesday, University of Bristol’s Health Service also shared an email with students regarding the outbreak, saying: “Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.

“That’s why it’s vital that, if a friend goes to bed unwell, you check on them regularly and don’t hesitate to seek medical help by calling NHS 111 or contacting their GP if they have these symptoms or you’re concerned about them.” The MenACWY vaccination is offered to teenagers, sixth formers and “fresher” students going to university for the first time, however it does not protect against the MenB strain. As infants have only been offered the MenB vaccine on the NHS since 2015, the wider public must seek it privately from pharmacies if they wish to be vaccinated. The Students’ Health Service offers appointments for any new student under the age of 25, who is registered with them and has not had their MeningitisACWY and/or MMR vaccination. Your vaccination history should be visible on the NHS app.

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Teenagers and young adults are at a particularly higher risk of the disease, due to a less developed immune than those in older age groups.

Meningitis can cause sepsis, which is life-threatening, and can result in permanent damage to the brain or nerves, according to the NHS.

Meningitis is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection.

Infections that cause meningitis are commonly spread through sneezing, coughing and kissing.

According to the NHS, symptoms include:

a high temperature (fever)

being sick

a headache

a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop)

a stiff neck

a dislike of bright lights

drowsiness or unresponsiveness

seizures (fits)

Early detection and treatment can save lives. You should immediately call 999 if you think that you or someone you know may be displaying symptoms. If you’re not sure if your symptoms are serious, use NHS 111 online or call 111 to find out what to do.