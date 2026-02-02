The Tab

Who masked Grammy winner Gesaffelstein is, and why he wore *that* terrifying outfit

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

French DJ and producer Gesaffelstein won his first-ever Grammy on Sunday, but it wasn’t the trophy that had people talking.

The 40-year-old musician, real name Mike Lévy, picked up the award for best remixed recording, non-classical, for his remix of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra. He arrived at the ceremony in Los Angeles wearing his now-signature glossy black face mask, paired with robotic gloves and a classic tuxedo.

And when we say all black, we truly mean head-to-toe. From the tailored suit to the metallic gloves and high-shine mask, not a single inch of skin was visible.

It’s a look that left plenty of people stunned, especially those unfamiliar with the artist, who is often referred to as the “dark prince of techno”.

According to Billboard, the mask was an integral visual component of his tour last year, where it formed part of his minimalist, dystopian stage design. The Grammys appearance simply brought that on-stage persona into the mainstream spotlight.

True to form, Gesaffelstein also skipped the traditional acceptance speech. Instead of saying a word after winning, he silently blew a kiss to the audience before leaving the stage.

The producer was also nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, which he co-wrote and co-produced. Abracadabra, the track he remixed, originally appeared on the album.

The iconic mask is believed to have been created by Ironhead Studio, a company known for designing intricate character and creature masks used in major Hollywood films. The studio has worked with Gesaffelstein previously, making the collaboration a natural fit.

Over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, and Lady Gaga. Despite his mainstream success, he has consistently avoided the spotlight, making his masked Grammys moment perfectly on brand.

Like Deadmau5 or Marshmello, Gesaffelstein’s metallic, anonymous appearance has become his calling card. And judging by the reaction online, it’s a look people won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

