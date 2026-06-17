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We have a new Harlan Coben drama coming to Netflix this week – and it sounds incredible

Think all the twists and turns we usually get

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Netflix has a new Harlan Coben thriller drama coming this week, called I Will Find You. And yes, it sounds just as wild as all of his other shows.

Harlan Coben has had a bunch of his books turned into Netflix shows now, and they always keep us on the edge of our seat. I’m still reeling over The Stranger, Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Run Away.

So now we have a new one to add to the list and get stuck into. I Will Find You is coming to Netflix on Thursday (June 18th). Here are all the details you need to know.

I Will Find You on Netflix

via Netflix

I Will Find You is all about a man imprisoned for killing his own son

I Will Find You follows a man who is serving a life sentence for killing his own child. Only, he knows he didn’t do it. What’s more, his son might still be alive. He then breaks out of prison in the hope to find his son, and the truth of what really happened to him.

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Wrongfully imprisoned for murdering his own son, a father sets out on a desperate rescue mission after learning the boy may still be alive.”

The show will be eight episodes, and we can expect the usual big twists, revelations and gasp-inducing moments we always get when Harlan Coben is around.

The cast is full of big names

I Will Find You on Netflix

via Netflix

The cast is absolutely stacked with big names. It includes: Sam Worthington (Avatar, Lift, Fractured), Britt Lower (Severance), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls), Logan Browning (Dear White People, Bratz), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, The Virgin Suicides), Chi McBride (Pushing Daisies, Hawaii Five-0), Madeleine Stowe (Soundtrack, 12 Monkeys), and Clancy Brown (The Penguin).

“The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal,” show runner Rober Hull told Tudum. “Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix. I cannot wait to watch them bring these roles to life.”

Watch the trailer for I Will Find You on Netflix here:

I Will Find You will be available on Netflix from June 18th. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Harlan Coben I Will Find You Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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