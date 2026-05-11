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Review: Berlin Berlin

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Agathe Bernard-Bacot | News
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At first glance, staging an entire play in French at an English-speaking university may seem like an impossible, or at least unrealistic challenge. Yet Sophie Ferreri has proven the opposite through her remarkable ambition and creativity.

Thanks to her bold direction and the extraordinary energy of her cast, Berlin Berlin succeeds in making French theatre accessible and deeply entertaining for everyone, whether they are fluent French speakers, students learning the language, or simply curious spectators with no knowledge of French at all.

One of the greatest strengths of the production lies in the expressiveness of the actors. Their performances transcend language barriers, allowing the audience to fully understand the humor and emotions of the play through gestures and rhythm.

In addition, Sophie Ferreri’s complete translation and adaptation of Gérald Sibleyras and Patrick Haudecoeur’s famous comedy (which won two 2022 Molière awards for being the best comedy and having the best actor) ensures that the wit of the original text are preserved while remaining approachable to an international audience. The result is a production that invites everyone to laugh together.

From Cambridge to London

After a highly successful run in Cambridge, the play will have its final university performance tonight, Monday May 11th at 8.30pm at Christ’s College Theatre. The adventure however does not stop there: Berlin Berlin will also be performed in London at the Hen & Chicken Theatre on the 15th and 17th May, a testament to the production’s growing success and popularity beyond the university stage.

  

A chaotic escape behind the Iron Curtain

Set in East Berlin during the Cold War, the story follows Emma and Ludwig, a young couple desperate to flee communist East Germany in search of freedom in the West. While preparing their dangerous escape, they take refuge in an apartment where Emma pretends to be the caretaker of an elderly woman in order to avoid suspicion. However, what begins as a carefully planned operation rapidly descends into chaos.

The apartment is crowded with spies and suspicious police officers. To make matters even more complicated, the owner of the apartment, Werner Hoffman, himself a Stasi agent, falls in love with Emma. From that moment onward, misunderstandings multiply, identities are confused and the situation spirals into a series of hilarious comic scenes.

What makes the play especially successful is its ability to blend sharp comedy with a historical setting that naturally creates suspense. Set against the backdrop of the Berlin Wall and the oppressive atmosphere of East Germany, Berlin Berlin never loses its light-hearted spirit. The pace remains fast and energetic throughout, constantly keeping the audience laughing.

Above all, the success of the play comes from the talent and chemistry of the troupe. Their enthusiasm and stage presence transform every scene into a memorable moment. The audience is carried along by the actors’ infectious energy and by the cleverness of Sophie Ferreri’s staging, which turns the theatre into a whirlwind of comic confusion.

The staging is equally impressive, skillfully combining theatre and communist songs to immerse the audience in the atmosphere of East Germany while reinforcing the play’s comic energy.

With its brilliant performances and irresistible humor, Berlin Berlin is undoubtedly one of the funniest comedies Cambridge audiences have had the chance to see in recent years. More than just a student production, it is proof that theatre, even in another language, can unite people through laughter and storytelling.

     

Links to get tickets

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Agathe Bernard-Bacot | News
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