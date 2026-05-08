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‘I can’t believe this’: TOWIE co-stars heartbreaking tributes after Jake Hall’s tragic death

‘He was one cool cat’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Yesterday, it was announced that TOWIE icon Jake Hall passed away after a horrific accident on holiday, and now his fellow TOWIE co-stars are pouring in their thoughts.

Jake joined TOWIE back in 2015 and stayed on for three seasons as a viewer favourite. The 35-year-old was known for his creative soul and often shared his art on his Instagram. He also had separate accounts for his fashion looks and his music. Jake had one daughter, an eight-year-old named River, whom he shared with model Missé Beqiri.

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A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

After a freak accident involving a glass door, Jake Hall suffered head trauma and based away in a villa in Mallorca, Spain.

Fellow TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks shared a tribute on his Instagram Story.

“Until we meet again. Jake, my boy. Just cannot believe this. RIP, you beautiful rascal,” the caption read. He shared a picture of himself with Jake.

Ferne McCann also left a comment on Jake’s most recent Instagram post.

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A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

“Absolutely devastating to hear about Jake. He is one cool, cool cat. I was always in complete awe of his creativity, his art and his love for his daughter, River. My prayers are with his beautiful family and his beautiful daughter River.”

Tommy Mal Fordham, who was in the same friendship group as Jake Hall, posted a tribute on both his Instagram Story and feed.

“The only thing weirder than us was our relationship & that’s what made it special.. you inspired me to start my first brand & give me inspiration to start all over again when I see you do it,” Tommy said on his latest Instagram post. “See you on the other side, too, buff.”

He shared a Reel of Jake messing around, saying: “This sums up Jake, a few years ago randomly walking around the Hamptons with a mouth full of food calling strangers over to film their feet.”

A representative for Jake’s family has said: “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.”

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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