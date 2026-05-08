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As David Attenborough turns the big 100, here are a bunch of photos of when he was young

Dare I say I have a crush

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The greatest man on the planet, David Attenborough turns 100 today. What a day. He is one of the most celebrated broadcasters in history, and has shaped nature and environment TV for plenty of generations. So, today is a great day to look back at a young David Attenborough, much earlier in his career.

Born on May 8th 1926, David Attenborough went on to study natural sciences at Clare College, Cambridge. After serving in the Royal Navy from 1947 to 1949, he joined the BBC. This move would kick-start a broadcasting career that would span several decades.

David Attenborough’s work over the years has been eclectic. The nature historian, conservationist, writer, producer and narrator has become best known for his documentaries, and the voice you can recognise a mile off in countless programmes.

As he should be, he is loved by all. He has devoted his entire career to helping the public engage with the natural world, and has pushed for a better world for future generations.

via BBC

Some fun facts about how his career has progressed? There are many. David’s presenting career began as the host of Zoo Quest all the way back in 1954. Fast forward nearing eight decades, and he’s now the only person to have won BAFTA awards in black and white, colour, high-definition, 3D and 4K resolution. He’s really lived through it all.

young David Attenborough

via BBC

His incredible work includes the nine documentary series that makes up The Life Collection, Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth franchise, The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II. He’s featured across the BBC, Netflix and beyond.

David has gone on to win dozens of awards, it would be hard to list them all. But, they do include three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Narrator.

via BBC

Now, David Attenborough is celebrating his 100th birthday, but most definitely hasn’t stopped doing the work he did when he was young. He still makes TV shows today, and is living in London. He lives in Richmond, and recently has shared his love for the urban life of London.

In a recent interview, David said he will still be presenting when he turns 100. “I see no reason whatsoever why I can’t live past 100,” he said, and added he sees spaces for plenty more nature films and series to come.

So, to celebrate his big milestone, here are the rest of the young David Attenborough pictures. Enjoy!

1.

young David Attenborough

via BBC

2.

via BBC

3.

young David Attenborough

via Daily Mail/Shutterstock

4.

via Evening News/Shutterstock

5.

young David Attenborough

via Clive Limpkin/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

6.

via BBC

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More on: BBC David Attenborough documentary Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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