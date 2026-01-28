The Tab

Human remains found in David Attenborough’s garden solve famous 131-year-old murder

It’s one of the UK’s most notorious cases

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

When national treasure David Attenborough moved into his current house, some human remains were found in his garden that solved a 131-year-old murder case, and the crazy story has gone viral again 16 years on.

The biologist moved into his Richmond, London home in 2009. A year later, he started doing renovations on the property, and the shocking discovery was made. Builders found a human skull buried in his garden, and a police investigation took place immediately. Detectives quickly discovered that it belonged to a woman who was murdered in 1879.

Julia Martha Thomas, a widow in her 50s who lived in Richmond, was murdered 131 years earlier by her housemaid. She was killed on 2nd March 1879 by Kate Webster, an Irish woman with a history of theft, and it’s one of the most famous Victorian crimes, known as the “Barnes mystery”.

A few weeks after hiring her, Julia decided to terminate Kate’s employment. However, the maid convinced her to keep her for another three days, during which time she killed her.

Credit: Illustrated Police News

Kate admitted to killing her employer, saying: “She had a heavy fall, and I became agitated at what had occurred, lost all control of myself, and, to prevent her screaming and getting me into trouble, I caught her by the throat, and in the struggle she was choked, and I threw her on the floor.”

She boiled and dismembered the body and threw most of the remains into the River Thames. However, nobody knew if her statement about the killing was actually true.

When the skull was discovered in Attenborough’s garden, a coroner analysed the remains in detail and found it had fracture marks consistent with Webster’s account that she fell down the stairs. They also found that it had low collagen levels, which would happen when it’s boiled.

In 2010, the coroner officially recorded Julia’s death as an “unlawful killing” and ruled her cause of death as asphyxiation and a head injury. After 131 years, the case was finally solved. Police told the BBC it’s a “good example of how good old-fashioned detective work, historical records and technological advances came together to solve the ‘Barnes Mystery’.”

Featured image credit: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

