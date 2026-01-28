The Tab

Stephen from The Traitors reveals the story behind his outfits, and *those* viral jumpsuits

Turns out he did it before Harry Styles

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Stephen Libby didn’t just win The Traitors, he accidentally became the most stylish man reality TV has ever seen: We won’t be forgetting those outfits quickly.

The 32-year-old cyber security consultant wore cropped jackets, enormous trousers and jumpsuits so powerful they sparked national debate. Now, Stephen has revealed the truth behind his viral wardrobe, and it turns out almost none of it was planned.

BBC

Despite people assuming his outfits were some kind of psychological strategy, Stephen says 90 per cent of what he wore on the show was just his own clothes.

“I didn’t curate a wardrobe for The Traitors at all,” he revealed. “I basically just packed my actual clothes. I genuinely thought I’d be out by day three.”

In fact, his biggest concern wasn’t looking iconic, it was fitting everything in: “I was panicking while packing because I couldn’t fit all my jumpsuits into the two suitcases we were allowed.”

Stephen also revealed the secret meaning behind his unforgettable entrance look: A cobalt cropped jacket paired with white trousers.

“I wanted to represent Scotland, but not in a full kilt kind of way,” he said. “So I did a deconstructed Scotland flag, blue on top, white on the bottom.”

BBC

The jacket, made by a friend, was the only thing he didn’t already own, making it the most intentional outfit of the series.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

His jumpsuits, however, were a long-standing obsession. Stephen says he’s always believed 1970s fashion is the peak of men’s style and is “willing to die on that hill”. The problem? Finding good ones.

“Most modern jumpsuits are basically fancy dress,” he said. “That’s not chic.”

After saving for years to buy a designer version, Stephen was gutted when Harry Styles wore the same one on tour.

“Everyone calls it the Harry Styles jumpsuit,” he said. “But actually, he wore the Stephen Libby jumpsuit.”

BBC

Stephen also revealed his signature silhouettes come from years of trial and error.

“I’ve got a very short torso and really long legs,” he explained. “High-waisted trousers just solve everything.”

And skinny jeans? Absolutely not.

“I would look like a chicken,” he admitted.

Even Stephen’s glasses, which fans loved, have a surprising backstory. They once belonged to his grandfather, and possibly his great-grandfather too.

BBC

“The optician said they were probably Savile Row glasses from the 1920s,” he said.

Despite being crowned The Traitors’ unofficial fashion icon, Stephen insists he’s not trying to tell people what to wear.

“I just wear what I feel good in,” he said. “If people want help shopping vintage or finding their shape, I’m happy to help.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

The Traitors’ Rachel reveals sad reason she couldn’t take her mum on holiday before she died

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’