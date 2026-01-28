Stephen from The Traitors reveals the story behind his outfits, and *those* viral jumpsuits

Turns out he did it before Harry Styles

3 hours ago

Stephen Libby didn’t just win The Traitors, he accidentally became the most stylish man reality TV has ever seen: We won’t be forgetting those outfits quickly.

The 32-year-old cyber security consultant wore cropped jackets, enormous trousers and jumpsuits so powerful they sparked national debate. Now, Stephen has revealed the truth behind his viral wardrobe, and it turns out almost none of it was planned.

Despite people assuming his outfits were some kind of psychological strategy, Stephen says 90 per cent of what he wore on the show was just his own clothes.

“I didn’t curate a wardrobe for The Traitors at all,” he revealed. “I basically just packed my actual clothes. I genuinely thought I’d be out by day three.”

In fact, his biggest concern wasn’t looking iconic, it was fitting everything in: “I was panicking while packing because I couldn’t fit all my jumpsuits into the two suitcases we were allowed.”

Stephen also revealed the secret meaning behind his unforgettable entrance look: A cobalt cropped jacket paired with white trousers.

“I wanted to represent Scotland, but not in a full kilt kind of way,” he said. “So I did a deconstructed Scotland flag, blue on top, white on the bottom.”

The jacket, made by a friend, was the only thing he didn’t already own, making it the most intentional outfit of the series.

His jumpsuits, however, were a long-standing obsession. Stephen says he’s always believed 1970s fashion is the peak of men’s style and is “willing to die on that hill”. The problem? Finding good ones.

“Most modern jumpsuits are basically fancy dress,” he said. “That’s not chic.”

After saving for years to buy a designer version, Stephen was gutted when Harry Styles wore the same one on tour.

“Everyone calls it the Harry Styles jumpsuit,” he said. “But actually, he wore the Stephen Libby jumpsuit.”

Stephen also revealed his signature silhouettes come from years of trial and error.

“I’ve got a very short torso and really long legs,” he explained. “High-waisted trousers just solve everything.”

And skinny jeans? Absolutely not.

“I would look like a chicken,” he admitted.

Even Stephen’s glasses, which fans loved, have a surprising backstory. They once belonged to his grandfather, and possibly his great-grandfather too.

“The optician said they were probably Savile Row glasses from the 1920s,” he said.

Despite being crowned The Traitors’ unofficial fashion icon, Stephen insists he’s not trying to tell people what to wear.

“I just wear what I feel good in,” he said. “If people want help shopping vintage or finding their shape, I’m happy to help.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC