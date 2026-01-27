The Traitors winner Stephen reveals exactly what he’s spending the huge prize pot on

5 hours ago

He’s the breakout star of the series, the man who single-handedly brought jumpsuits back, and now The Traitors‘ Stephen Libby has finally revealed what he’s doing with his half of that juicy £95,750 prize pot.

Appearing on This Morning with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, the 32-year-old cyber security consultant (or former consultant, should we say) gave us the lowdown on his new life post-castle.

No more 9-to-5

While most of us would probably blow the lot on a luxury holiday and a round of drinks for the entire pub, Stephen is being surprisingly sensible. He revealed that he has officially quit his job and plans to use the winnings as a financial safety net while he figures out his next move.

“I’ve left my job so, really, it’s allowing me to just survive for the next wee while,” he told the hosts. But don’t worry, it’s not all boring bills and rent; he did admit there are “some new jumpsuits on the cards”. Priorities, of course.

Stephen also revealed he’d love to give back to his parents.

“I would love to be able to give back to my dad who is the most incredible artist,” he told the BBC. “He’s a butcher by trade but I would love to be able to just give him a chance to get away from that and really have more time to work on his art as much as possible.”

Is he the next big thing?

If the rumors are true, Stephen won’t be “just surviving” for long. Industry insiders are already tipping him for massive showbiz success, with sources telling The Sun that he’s basically a talent booker’s dream.

Of course, the real question on everyone’s lips was: Did he almost steal the money?

Despite the Traitor pact, people saw Stephen look a little shaky during the final showdown with fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy. He admitted he had a “wobble” where he feared Rachel might turn on him, tempting him to write her name down just so he wouldn’t “look like a fool”.

Ultimately, his loyalty (and the thought of his Twitter mentions if he betrayed her) won out. “I was only standing at the final firepit because of Rachel,” he insisted. “I didn’t deserve that money any more than she did.”

Featured image credit: BBC