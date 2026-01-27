The Tab

The Traitors winner Stephen reveals exactly what he’s spending the huge prize pot on

He’s even quit his job

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

He’s the breakout star of the series, the man who single-handedly brought jumpsuits back, and now The Traitors‘ Stephen Libby has finally revealed what he’s doing with his half of that juicy £95,750 prize pot.

Appearing on This Morning with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, the 32-year-old cyber security consultant (or former consultant, should we say) gave us the lowdown on his new life post-castle.

ITV

No more 9-to-5

While most of us would probably blow the lot on a luxury holiday and a round of drinks for the entire pub, Stephen is being surprisingly sensible. He revealed that he has officially quit his job and plans to use the winnings as a financial safety net while he figures out his next move.

“I’ve left my job so, really, it’s allowing me to just survive for the next wee while,” he told the hosts. But don’t worry, it’s not all boring bills and rent; he did admit there are “some new jumpsuits on the cards”. Priorities, of course.

Stephen also revealed he’d love to give back to his parents.

“I would love to be able to give back to my dad who is the most incredible artist,” he told the BBC. “He’s a butcher by trade but I would love to be able to just give him a chance to get away from that and really have more time to work on his art as much as possible.”

Is he the next big thing?

BBC

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

If the rumors are true, Stephen won’t be “just surviving” for long. Industry insiders are already tipping him for massive showbiz success, with sources telling The Sun that he’s basically a talent booker’s dream.

Of course, the real question on everyone’s lips was: Did he almost steal the money?

Despite the Traitor pact, people saw Stephen look a little shaky during the final showdown with fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy. He admitted he had a “wobble” where he feared Rachel might turn on him, tempting him to write her name down just so he wouldn’t “look like a fool”.

Ultimately, his loyalty (and the thought of his Twitter mentions if he betrayed her) won out. “I was only standing at the final firepit because of Rachel,” he insisted. “I didn’t deserve that money any more than she did.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

The Traitors winner Rachel announces her mum has tragically died, just days after show final

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Latest
Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

love island all stars 2026 helena curtis lucinda whose exes have been a bit snarky

Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

Claudia Cox

Er, Lucinda’s ex said she was ‘taking the p*ss’

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

love island all stars 2026 helena curtis lucinda whose exes have been a bit snarky

Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

Claudia Cox

Er, Lucinda’s ex said she was ‘taking the p*ss’