The Tab

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

What a crazy coincidence

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The famous family tree theory turned out to be fake on The Traitors 2026, but Jade and Amanda realised a real secret connection between them after filming the reality TV show.

When they got home, Jade messaged Amanda asking exactly where she worked as a detective. It turns out, she was part of the Met Police and worked really closely with Jade’s boyfriend’s dad in the 90s.

Amanda and Jade revealed the shock news on Instagram, sharing a video of a FaceTime call between them.

“Back in the 90s way, way, way before you [Jade] was born, I was a uniform police officer, and I used to work at Islington police station,” Amanda explained.

“One of my favourite, favourite people to go out on patrol [with] was a guy called Jonathan. Jonathan and I used to go out in our car and on the beat and we’d go and catch criminals in life or death situations and stuff like that, and there’s a bit of a connection.”

Jade then revealed the bombshell: “This Jonathan is actually my boyfriend’s dad.”

At first, Amanda thought there was no way it could be the same person because the Met Police is huge. Even when Jade told her the man’s name, Johnny, she said she “still didn’t believe it”.

“I said ‘Send me a photo’, so you sent me a photo, and I said ‘That’s Johnny, that’s just insane,” Amanda squealed in shock, recalling the moment she realised it was the same guy.

“I don’t think people realise just how… this is just the biggest coincidence ever in the world. And you know what, what’s absolutely lovely about this, he was my favourite person when I was a young cop.”

The most hilarious part is that Amanda was absolutely going for Jade before she got banished, totally convinced she was a Traitor. Who would’ve thought they’d have a secret connection?

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image by: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

From Cheryl to Danny Dyer, here’s who might be heading to the Celebrity Traitors castle next

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Latest
Love Island All Stars 2026 biggest game

These Love Island: All Stars 2026 cast members are playing the biggest game in the villa

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so messy right now

Right, here’s what Whitney’s annoying phrase ‘charge it’ means on Love Island All Stars

Ellissa Bain

Charge it to the game!

Sydney

Shocking truth behind Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood sign prank, amidst possible criminal charges

Kieran Galpin

Officials have issued a statement after she covered the landmark in bras

The Traitors winner Rachel announces her mum has tragically died, just days after show final

Hebe Hancock

She shared the sad news on Instagram

Newcastle vs Northumbria: A rivalry breakdown

Tilly Nelson

Would you rather be a poly or a posh?

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy coincidence

What happened between Elizabeth Smart’s parents Lois and Ed as huge detail missed by Netflix

Hayley Soen

Her father Ed has come out as gay since her kidnapping

Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper was arrested in San Diego, but doc left out shocking detail

Ellissa Bain

He was detained while holding her captive

All the chances police had to rescue Elizabeth Smart much earlier, but they failed her

Hayley Soen

There were more than those in the documentary

Elizabeth Smart Wanda Barzee arrest

Elizabeth Smart Foundation responds to Wanda Barzee’s second arrest 20 years after kidnapping

Suchismita Ghosh

She pleaded guilty in 2009

Love Island All Stars 2026 biggest game

These Love Island: All Stars 2026 cast members are playing the biggest game in the villa

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so messy right now

Right, here’s what Whitney’s annoying phrase ‘charge it’ means on Love Island All Stars

Ellissa Bain

Charge it to the game!

Sydney

Shocking truth behind Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood sign prank, amidst possible criminal charges

Kieran Galpin

Officials have issued a statement after she covered the landmark in bras

The Traitors winner Rachel announces her mum has tragically died, just days after show final

Hebe Hancock

She shared the sad news on Instagram

Newcastle vs Northumbria: A rivalry breakdown

Tilly Nelson

Would you rather be a poly or a posh?

Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy coincidence

What happened between Elizabeth Smart’s parents Lois and Ed as huge detail missed by Netflix

Hayley Soen

Her father Ed has come out as gay since her kidnapping

Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapper was arrested in San Diego, but doc left out shocking detail

Ellissa Bain

He was detained while holding her captive

All the chances police had to rescue Elizabeth Smart much earlier, but they failed her

Hayley Soen

There were more than those in the documentary

Elizabeth Smart Wanda Barzee arrest

Elizabeth Smart Foundation responds to Wanda Barzee’s second arrest 20 years after kidnapping

Suchismita Ghosh

She pleaded guilty in 2009