Jade and Amanda realised they have a secret connection after The Traitors and it’s wild

The famous family tree theory turned out to be fake on The Traitors 2026, but Jade and Amanda realised a real secret connection between them after filming the reality TV show.

When they got home, Jade messaged Amanda asking exactly where she worked as a detective. It turns out, she was part of the Met Police and worked really closely with Jade’s boyfriend’s dad in the 90s.

Amanda and Jade revealed the shock news on Instagram, sharing a video of a FaceTime call between them.

“Back in the 90s way, way, way before you [Jade] was born, I was a uniform police officer, and I used to work at Islington police station,” Amanda explained.

“One of my favourite, favourite people to go out on patrol [with] was a guy called Jonathan. Jonathan and I used to go out in our car and on the beat and we’d go and catch criminals in life or death situations and stuff like that, and there’s a bit of a connection.”

Jade then revealed the bombshell: “This Jonathan is actually my boyfriend’s dad.”

At first, Amanda thought there was no way it could be the same person because the Met Police is huge. Even when Jade told her the man’s name, Johnny, she said she “still didn’t believe it”.

“I said ‘Send me a photo’, so you sent me a photo, and I said ‘That’s Johnny, that’s just insane,” Amanda squealed in shock, recalling the moment she realised it was the same guy.

“I don’t think people realise just how… this is just the biggest coincidence ever in the world. And you know what, what’s absolutely lovely about this, he was my favourite person when I was a young cop.”

The most hilarious part is that Amanda was absolutely going for Jade before she got banished, totally convinced she was a Traitor. Who would’ve thought they’d have a secret connection?

