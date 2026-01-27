The Traitors winner Rachel announces her mum has tragically died, just days after show final

34 mins ago

In a devastating update, The Traitors series four winner Rachel Duffy has announced that her mum, Anne, has passed away.

The news comes just days after millions watched Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen Duffy split the £95,750 prize pot in Friday’s high-stakes finale. Rachel, who was the first-ever female Traitor to win the UK series, had consistently spoken about how her mother’s battle with Parkinson’s and dementia was her primary motivation for entering the show.

Taking to Instagram this morning, she shared the sad news: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

She planned to use her winnings to ‘create memories’

Throughout the series, Rachel won over viewers with her motivation to win. Her mother, Anne, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at just 47 and later developed dementia.

Rachel had planned to use her £47,875 share of the prize money to take her mother on holiday and make “one last set of memories” with her grandchildren.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Sunday, Rachel admitted that while her mother’s health had declined since the show was filmed in May, she was desperate to sit down and ask: “Mummy, what do you want to do, what can we do that you would just love?”

A ‘partner in crime’ and a superfan

Anne was a massive fan of the BBC show, even posing for a photo in a “My daughter’s a traitor” T-shirt during filming. Rachel revealed in the finale that her mother’s only advice before she went to the castle was: “Not to get caught.”

The loss is a double blow for Rachel, who also lost her father, Raymond, in 2016.

