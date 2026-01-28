The Tab

The Traitors’ Rachel reveals sad reason she couldn’t take her mum on holiday before she died

She shared the news yesterday

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has revealed the devastating technicality that meant she never got the chance to take her mum on the dream holiday she’d planned for her, despite winning almost £47k on the show.

Rachel made Traitors history on Friday night as the first ever female Traitor to win the BBC series, sharing the £95,750 prize pot with fellow Traitor Stephen Libby in a rare double win.

Throughout the show, Rachel spoke openly about her mum Anne, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s at just 47 and later developed dementia. She repeatedly said the prize money would allow her to make precious memories with her mum while she still could.

Tragically, just days after the final aired, Rachel announced that her mum had passed away aged 70.

Why Rachel never got the chance to take her mum away

Although Rachel technically “won” the money months ago when filming wrapped, contestants don’t actually receive the prize fund until after the show finishes airing. That meant Rachel never had access to the money before her mum died.

Stephen Libby confirmed earlier this week that the money still hasn’t landed. Appearing on This Morning, Cat Deeley asked how often he’d checked his bank account since the final.

 Stephen said: “It’s not in there yet. I’m not checking because I just want a nice surprise when it finally comes in. But yeah – not yet.”

On Tuesday, Rachel shared the devastating news on Instagram, writing: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

Just days earlier, Rachel had spoken about how much the money meant to her family. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday after the finale aired, she explained she hadn’t spent a penny yet: “I think I’m going to sit down with the kids, my husband and my mum and just think what could we do to have fun together.”

She also revealed that her mum’s health had worsened since filming ended in May.

“At that time her condition wasn’t as severe as it is now, so she’s not fit to travel as much,” she said. “We were trying to do something closer to home.”

Rachel had been in London last week filming Uncloaked and press interviews, saying she was excited to properly call her mum afterwards: “She’s so proud, and that means a lot – to hear that your mum is proud of you.”

She also spoke about the huge response to her sharing her mum’s illness on the show: “There were so many messages from people sharing their own experiences. It meant so much to know the story resonated and helped raise awareness.”

Explaining why the prize money mattered so much, Rachel previously said: “If I were to win, it would be to take her and my kids on holiday and make memories while she still has her memories.

“Life is so precious. She did everything for us – now it was our turn to look after her.”

