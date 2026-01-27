The Tab
All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The Traitors may be over, but the contestants are still yapping about each other all day. Here is all the intel we have on The Traitors season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat (and the sneaky smaller ones). If someone sends too many memes, will the admins banish them?

Yes, The Traitors UK cast have a big chaotic WhatsApp chat

As is customary for reality TV shows, the contestants made a big group chat as soon as they’d finished filming and got their phones back.

The not-so-secret Secret Traitor, Fiona, revealed its existence in her post-show interview. She said: “We’ve got a very active WhatsApp group, and we all know we’ll be there for one another, each and every one of us. So that’s one of the best things for me, to have had the opportunity to connect with these amazing people.”

According to Harriet, even the players who banished or “murdered” each other keep in touch. She said on Harriet on The Traitors: Uncloaked: “And there’s all of the WhatsApp, and everybody is incredibly supportive of each other. There’s an aspect of, ‘You remember the time I tried to destroy you?’ ‘Oh, yeah!'”

harriet and rachel traitors

I’m glad they can laugh about it all now…
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Amanda shared on Fancy Another Pod? that they’ve used the big WhatsApp chat to share memes and arrange meet-ups.

A handful are on smaller private group chats

Everyone knows that the best group chat drama is in the smaller group chats that are used to discuss the events of the main group chat. The Traitors season four cast also have some smaller, more secretive groups. Some contain very random combinations of people.

In his exit interview, Matthew shared: “I genuinely have made some really close friends, Me, Rachel and Harriet have formed this lovely group and we’re in a WhatsApp group together called ‘The Confessional.'” Apparently Matthew became really close with Rachel as they are “from the same place”. I’ve no idea what Harriet, who is from Edinburgh and London, is doing there.

THE TRAITORS season four final round table

I’m impressed they’re on speaking terms after this round table
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

We also know Stephen had to have some chats with Jade and Jack after the messy final. He told Metro: “Jack and Jade were who I was probably the closest with in there, and [who I] had to probably be the most ruthless with in that final episode – it was rough. Afterwards, we did have conversations where they were just saying, ‘We just felt let down.’ Those are absolutely valid feelings, but I did have Jack and his fiancée over at my house, and I made them homemade pasta from scratch.”

heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

Claudia Cox

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Suchismita Ghosh

Loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life

Omg, a real-life hockey player comes out as gay after a decade and credits Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared the exact moment that inspired him

