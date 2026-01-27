All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

5 hours ago

The Traitors may be over, but the contestants are still yapping about each other all day. Here is all the intel we have on The Traitors season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat (and the sneaky smaller ones). If someone sends too many memes, will the admins banish them?

Yes, The Traitors UK cast have a big chaotic WhatsApp chat

As is customary for reality TV shows, the contestants made a big group chat as soon as they’d finished filming and got their phones back.

The not-so-secret Secret Traitor, Fiona, revealed its existence in her post-show interview. She said: “We’ve got a very active WhatsApp group, and we all know we’ll be there for one another, each and every one of us. So that’s one of the best things for me, to have had the opportunity to connect with these amazing people.”

According to Harriet, even the players who banished or “murdered” each other keep in touch. She said on Harriet on The Traitors: Uncloaked: “And there’s all of the WhatsApp, and everybody is incredibly supportive of each other. There’s an aspect of, ‘You remember the time I tried to destroy you?’ ‘Oh, yeah!'”

Amanda shared on Fancy Another Pod? that they’ve used the big WhatsApp chat to share memes and arrange meet-ups.

A handful are on smaller private group chats

Everyone knows that the best group chat drama is in the smaller group chats that are used to discuss the events of the main group chat. The Traitors season four cast also have some smaller, more secretive groups. Some contain very random combinations of people.

In his exit interview, Matthew shared: “I genuinely have made some really close friends, Me, Rachel and Harriet have formed this lovely group and we’re in a WhatsApp group together called ‘The Confessional.'” Apparently Matthew became really close with Rachel as they are “from the same place”. I’ve no idea what Harriet, who is from Edinburgh and London, is doing there.

We also know Stephen had to have some chats with Jade and Jack after the messy final. He told Metro: “Jack and Jade were who I was probably the closest with in there, and [who I] had to probably be the most ruthless with in that final episode – it was rough. Afterwards, we did have conversations where they were just saying, ‘We just felt let down.’ Those are absolutely valid feelings, but I did have Jack and his fiancée over at my house, and I made them homemade pasta from scratch.”

Featured image credit: BBC