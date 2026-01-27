The most expensive outfits shown off by The Traitors season four cast, ranked by scary cost

5 hours ago

Traitors viewers are used to gawping over Claudia Winkleman’s vibey outfits. Her stylist even shares where all the clothes are from, so you can see for yourself exactly how unaffordable they are. But this year, the normie players on The Traitors served us some looks to rival hers. Some of their clothes are just as fancy (and spenny). Here are the The Traitors season four cast’s eight most expensive outfits, ranked. You know you want to know.

8. Harriet’s silk scarf

For Harriet’s dramatic downfall, she wore a an equally dramatic silk scarf. The “phoenix” Hokusai shawl retails at €159 (or £138.05).

7. Jade’s cherry cardigan

I’m convinced Jade made it to the final because the other players wanted to see more of her amazing fits. In episode nine, she blessed us with this particularly unique cardigan. It’s the House of Sunny Cherry Tripper Knit Cardigan. It originally cost £146. That may seem expensive, but it’s nothing compared to the other knitwear outfits on The Traitors.

6. Matthew’s green jumper

Matthew’s main contribution to the game was his knitwear, tbh. He wore a particularly swish green jumper in episode three, and in talking head interviews shown in other episodes. It’s the Lupetto Neck Jumper from Shetland Woollen Company in natural green, and it costs £195.

=4. Rachel’s cardigan

When Rachel was scheming on the morning of The Traitors final, she wore this cutesie pink cardigan. The garment is from Hope Macaulay, who loaned a few pieces to The Traitors wardrobe stylist last year. This particular cardigan costs a huge £340. (And that’s not including delivery, or the special knitwear comb required to maintain it.)

=4. Harriet’s jacket

Harriet rocked up to The Traitors castle in a distinctive lime green jacket. You’ll have seen her wear this outfit in all the promo pics for the show. It’s Essentiel Antwerp‘s Hecks Oversized Jacket, and it will set you back £340.

3. Jade’s rainbow cardigan

Everyone with a TikTok account spent a solid week gushing over Jade’s multicoloured cardigan, and how she did her eyeshadow to match. Their enthusiasm was stalled somewhat by the discovery that Jade’s cardigan costs an eye-watering £420. It’s the Colourful Colossal Knit Cardigan Jacket from Hope Macaulay, and you can’t even wash it.

2. Stephen’s jumpsuits

Our king Stephen wore two variants of the same designer jumpsuit from Palomo Spain’s Tiburón autumn and winter 2022 collection. He sported a vibrant blue one part-way through the series, then a black and white one in the final. Harry Styles wore a custom version of this one at the 2022 Capital Summertime Ball. Really.

We don’t know how Stephen acquired these amazing pieces, or how much cash he splashed out. A different Palomo Spain ensemble that Harry Styles once wore cost €990 (£858). Stephen’s black jumpsuit seems to have been on sale in February 2023 for €490 (£426.50). Whatever Stephen paid, these jumpsuits are easily some of the spenniest outfits worn by a contestant on The Traitors season four.

1. Jade’s kilt

In the final, Jade slayed in a very melodramatic tartan getup. This is the outfit I would want to wear in a castle’s wine cellar at the afterparty for the funeral of my rich old husband who mysteriously tripped down the stairs. The skirt is the Blackwatch Wallace Kilt from the designer Siobhan Mackenzie. You can’t buy clothes directly from her website at the moment, but back in August 2025, this kilt was up for £565. Really. It’s not clear how much the top would be worth, but I’m guessing it’s probably not cheap x. Altogether, I reckon this may be the most expensive of all the players’ outfits on The Traitors this year. It seems Jade didn’t fork out for this herself. The designer is local to The Traitors castle, and sent over some clothes.

Featured image credit: BBC