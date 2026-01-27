Billionaire offers to pay for Faraaz’s dream religious trip after he lost Traitors prize pot

1 hour ago

A billionaire has offered to pay for The Traitors contestant Faraaz Noor and his family to go on Hajj, after he revealed on the show that it was what he wanted to spend the prize money on.

PrettyLittleThing co-founder Umar Kamani has said he would “love” to fund the pilgrimage for the 22-year-old finalist, after Faraaz narrowly missed out on the £95,750 prize pot in Friday night’s series four finale.

During an emotional dinner party moment in the Scottish castle, Faraaz told his fellow contestants that if he won the money, he would use it to take his family on the sacred Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and is one of the five pillars of Islam, meaning it is a religious duty for Muslims who are financially able to complete it. Hajj can be extremely expensive due to high demand, international flights, accommodation near holy sites, transport, and visa costs, with UK pilgrims often paying several thousand pounds per person.

“For me, being Muslim, Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam,” he said. “Completing that pilgrimage in Saudi, going to Mecca. If I was to win the money, I’d love to be able to treat the family and all of us go as one.

“Without them I wouldn’t be anything, so I just really want to treat them,” he added, before joking: “If there’s any leftover, I wouldn’t mind another motor as well.”

Despite emerging as a late-game dark horse and the Faithfuls’ last real hope of stopping Traitor Rachel, Faraaz was ultimately banished. Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen went on to split the £95,750 prize pot 50/50.

Now, however, it looks like Faraaz’s Hajj dream may still come true.

Posting on X in a tweet that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, billionaire fashion boss Umar Kamani wrote: “I would love to send Faraaz from Traitors and his family to Hajj.”

Kamani, whose father Mahmud Kamani owns fast-fashion giant Boohoo, was reported by The Sun to be worth £797 million (around $1 billion) as of May 2024.

I would love to send Faraaz from Traitors and his family to Hajj — Umar Kamani (@UmarKamani) January 26, 2026

Faraaz has since said that his dream of taking his family on pilgrimage is still alive, even without the Traitors winnings.

Speaking in a post-show interview with the BBC, he said: “Inshallah, one day I’ll be able to hopefully take them to Hajj or even complete Umrah. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Middlesbrough native, who was the youngest contestant in the series, added that he has no regrets about his time on the show and has been overwhelmed by the reaction since the finale aired.

“The love and support I’ve been getting is unbelievable,” he said.

Reflecting on his dramatic exit, Faraaz admitted he was furious with himself for not sticking to his instincts about Rachel during the final banishment.

“When I saw my name on Rachel’s slate, I knew I was done and I was absolutely seething,” he told Metro. “There was steam coming from my ears.

“I knew if I voted Rachel, that was me protecting myself. I realised that should have been the right thing to do — but I was like, ‘I know it’s Stephen!’”

It may have cost him the prize money, but thanks to a billionaire’s offer, it doesn’t look like it’s cost him his dream.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC