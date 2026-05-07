Epstein’s alleged death note has been released for first time, and here’s what it says

3 hours ago

A federal judge has released Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide note, but his handwriting is really difficult to read, so here’s what it says.

The note hasn’t been authenticated by US law enforcement, but was made public by a federal judge in New York on 6th May after the New York Post published a story revealing that it existed last week and launched a petition for the Federal District Court in White Plains to release it.

66-year-old Epstein was found dead on 10th August 2019 in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City, while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

His cellmate, former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, claims he found the note after Epstein attempted suicide just weeks earlier in July 2019. He is serving life in prison for drug trafficking and the murder of four people.

The note, written in black pen on a piece of lined white paper, says: “They investigated me for months – FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do – Bust out cryin!! NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”

It doesn’t have a signature at the end and has not been confirmed to be written by Epstein. However, the handwriting does resemble other notes written by the sex offender in the Epstein files, and the note includes a movie quote that he used on two other occasions.

Epstein wrote the line “whtchoo want me todo — bust out cryin,” which is from the 1931 film Little Rascals, in a September 2016 email to his brother Mark, responding to news that their cousin had just become a grandfather. He then used the same line again in a 2017 email to his childhood friend Terry Kafka, writing: “Whatcha want me todo/ bust out cryin.”

The note was hidden from the public for years as it was being used as part of a separate criminal case involving Tartaglione. The retired police officer claimed he gave the note to his lawyers as proof that he did not attempt to murder Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein tried killing himself when he was in the cell with me. I woke up, I brought him back with CPR. And to prove this point, Jeffrey Epstein wrote a suicide note,” Tartaglione told influencer and writer Jessica Reed Kraus last year. “[The note] was in my book, yeah, when I got back into the cell, I opened my book to read, and there it was. And he wrote it and stuck it in the book.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock and US District Court for the Southern District of New York