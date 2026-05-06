Woman killed in Bristol explosion had escaped abusive ex before attack, neighbours confirm

Joanne Shaw and her former partner died after he allegedly detonated an explosive device

3 hours ago

A mother killed in an explosion in Bristol is believed to have saved her young son’s life by sending him outside moments before the blast.

Joanne Shaw, 35, died alongside her former partner Ryan Kelly, 41, after he allegedly detonated an explosive device at a property.

Police are treating their deaths following the incident on Sterncourt Road as murder.

Neighbours said Ms Shaw had moved back into her family home to escape Kelly, who had reportedly been harassing her following their separation.

One neighbour, Stuart Blanchard, said the child was outside on a trampoline at the time of the explosion.

“I spoke to the man who called 999 and he said the child was out on the trampoline,” he said.

“She probably told him to go out there to get him away from the argument. It will haunt him.”

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they received a call from inside the property at 6:17am on Sunday reporting a domestic incident involving a man who had forced entry. Around 13 minutes later, the caller reported the man may have had an explosive device. The explosion occurred at approximately 6:32am.

Emergency services arrived within minutes, but both Ms Shaw and Kelly died from their injuries. Three other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Mr Blanchard said police had been called to previous incidents involving the pair.

“She had been complaining to the police for some time before this,” he said. “I heard shouting that morning – something like ‘get out, get out’ – and then there was a bang that shook my front door.”

Other neighbours described hearing a loud explosion and initially believing it to be a gas blast or car crash.

Michael Gwyther said: “I just heard a blast. It was frightening.” Kwestan Ahmed added: “I heard screaming and shouting. I never thought it could be a bomb.”

Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim. A spokesperson said the referral was mandatory following deaths linked to previous reports of domestic incidents.

A cordon was put in place and nearby homes were evacuated while Army explosive ordnance teams carried out safety checks. Most residents have since been allowed to return.

Superintendent Matt Ebbs said: “Jo’s death has been recorded as a homicide based on the information known at this time. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

“We recognise there is significant public interest, but at the centre of this are grieving families. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related and that there is no wider risk to the public. Investigations into the explosive device are ongoing.

Kelly had previously been jailed in 2015 for his role in a large-scale drug operation involving plans to produce crystal meth. He was part of a group that intended to manufacture drugs using equipment sourced from the Netherlands, in a case likened at the time to the TV series Breaking Bad.

The local community has been left shaken by the incident, with neighbours describing Ms Shaw’s family as “lovely” and expressing shock at the tragedy.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

Featured image via SWNS