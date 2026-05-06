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Handwritten note and disturbing details emerge in alleged murder plot against two princesses

The name of Dutch princess Alexia was found on an axe

Hayley Soen | News
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Disturbing details, including a chilling handwritten note, have emerged in an alleged murder plot against Dutch princesses, Catharina-Amalia and Alexia.

It’s been reported a man believed he was in a romantic relationship with Amalia, the future queen of the Netherlands, when police then uncovered a sinister plot to kill the crown princess and her sister.

The 33-year-old man had believed he was going on training mission to Poland with Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia when he was found with two axes inside a hotel room, prosecutors alleged in court on Monday, as per DutchNews. He has appeared in court over allegations he threatened two of the three Dutch princesses.

It’s been alleged the man was heard shouting about killing people, so hotel workers where this happened then reported a disturbance in his room to police. He was subsequently arrested. Upon his arrest, prosecutors allege the man shouted “I’m going to kill them all” repeatedly out of the balcony.

Murder plot against Dutch princesses Catharina-Amalia and Alexia

via Action Press/Shutterstock

Police then recovered the two axes from the room, and found the words “Sieg Heil” and “Mossad” engraved on the handles. “Alexia” was also found written on one axe. Sieg Heil is a German phrase meaning hail victory, and Mossad is The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, the national intelligence agency of the State of Israel.

His defence has claimed that Catharina-Amalia, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, told him to purchase the axes as part of a survival kit for their joint mission to Poland. He had “absolutely no intention of harming the princesses,” his lawyer has claimed.

A handwritten note was also found alongside the axes. This contained both princesses’ names and the term “bloedbad”. This is Dutch for bloodbath.

The man’s lawyers claimed “bloedbad” was the name of the training mission he was going on with Amalia. His lawyers also argued the handwritten note was full of “incoherent words and pictures” and accused prosectors of being selective with mentioning only the names and “bloodbath” being written in it.

The man remains in prison, as he has been ruled a flight risk while awaiting trial. There was also a risk his threats may continue. In the meantime, the suspect will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. His next hearing is scheduled for July.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Arnaud Andrieu/SIPA/Shutterstock.

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Hayley Soen | News
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