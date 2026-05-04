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All the end of year balls you need to attend in Newcastle

Will you be the belle of the ball?

Olivia O'Sullivan | News
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Summer Balls: The biggest nights of the year and the perfect excuse to dress up and wear your best frock. Here is a list of some of the balls being held this summer in the Toon with all the info on tickets, locations and dates that you will not want to miss.

Cold Water Swim Ball 

 

Date: May 4th

 

Location: Wylam Brewery

Time: 7pm Till Late

Price: £15 for members and £19 for non members

Tickets:  Available here

Expect live music including a saxophonist and band, DJ’s, Photo Booth and professional photographer as well as a free drink on arrival.

 

NUSC Summer Carnival Ball 

I expect the same chaos as the ski trip…

Date: May  9th

Location: Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

Theme: Summer Carnival

Dress Code: Black Tie, No black!

Time: 7:30pm – late

Price: £60

Tickets: Sold Out

This ultimate summer extravaganza  includes BBQ Street Food Buffet, Welcome drink on arrival, Unlimited Photo Booth use, Drinks token, DJs from Newcastle’s biggest events as well as raffle prizes up for grabs and Access to one of Newcastle’s best riverside venues.

 

Social Sports Ball

The ultimate combo of social football, lacrosse, rounders, badminton and squash.

Date: May 1st

Location: Liberty House

Time: 19:00 – 23:00

Price: £8 members, £13 non members

Tickets: Available here 

 

NUSC Ball 

Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

This ball is the perfect way to live out all of your fairytale dreams, so make sure to dig deep into the bottom of your costume boxes

Date: May 30th – 31st

Location: Featherstone Castle

Tickets: Not available yet, more details to be announced at a later date (ok mysterious)

 

 Sub-Aqua  x Durham University scuba diving Summer Soiree 

Date: April 30th

Location: Pitcher and Piano

Dress code: Summer Formal Dress

Time: 7pm

Tickets: No Longer Available

Ticket includes a free drink, photographer and buffet

 

Midnights In Monaco Law Ball 

The most glamorous ball in town; think glamour, serious style and sparkles

Date: April 27th

Location: Stephenson suite, Crown Plaza Newcastle

Dress Code: Cocktail/Black Tie

Price: Members £45, Non members £55

Time: 18:30 Drinks and Reception, 19:00 – 01:00 Dinner, DJ and Disco

Ticket includes a red carpet arrival and reception, three course meal as well as a DJ, Disco and Dance floor!

Tickets: No longer Available

Olivia O'Sullivan | News
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