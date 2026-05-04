All the end of year balls you need to attend in Newcastle
Will you be the belle of the ball?
Summer Balls: The biggest nights of the year and the perfect excuse to dress up and wear your best frock. Here is a list of some of the balls being held this summer in the Toon with all the info on tickets, locations and dates that you will not want to miss.
Cold Water Swim Ball
Date: May 4th
Location: Wylam Brewery
Time: 7pm Till Late
Price: £15 for members and £19 for non members
Tickets: Available here
Expect live music including a saxophonist and band, DJ’s, Photo Booth and professional photographer as well as a free drink on arrival.
NUSC Summer Carnival Ball
I expect the same chaos as the ski trip…
Date: May 9th
Location: Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art
Theme: Summer Carnival
Dress Code: Black Tie, No black!
Time: 7:30pm – late
Price: £60
Tickets: Sold Out
This ultimate summer extravaganza includes BBQ Street Food Buffet, Welcome drink on arrival, Unlimited Photo Booth use, Drinks token, DJs from Newcastle’s biggest events as well as raffle prizes up for grabs and Access to one of Newcastle’s best riverside venues.
Social Sports Ball
The ultimate combo of social football, lacrosse, rounders, badminton and squash.
Date: May 1st
Location: Liberty House
Time: 19:00 – 23:00
Price: £8 members, £13 non members
Tickets: Available here
NUSC Ball
Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?
This ball is the perfect way to live out all of your fairytale dreams, so make sure to dig deep into the bottom of your costume boxes
Date: May 30th – 31st
Location: Featherstone Castle
Tickets: Not available yet, more details to be announced at a later date (ok mysterious)
Sub-Aqua x Durham University scuba diving Summer Soiree
Date: April 30th
Location: Pitcher and Piano
Dress code: Summer Formal Dress
Time: 7pm
Tickets: No Longer Available
Ticket includes a free drink, photographer and buffet
Midnights In Monaco Law Ball
The most glamorous ball in town; think glamour, serious style and sparkles
Date: April 27th
Location: Stephenson suite, Crown Plaza Newcastle
Dress Code: Cocktail/Black Tie
Price: Members £45, Non members £55
Time: 18:30 Drinks and Reception, 19:00 – 01:00 Dinner, DJ and Disco
Ticket includes a red carpet arrival and reception, three course meal as well as a DJ, Disco and Dance floor!
Tickets: No longer Available