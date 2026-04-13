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Moriah Wilson’s final Instagram post before she was tragically killed is so heartbreaking

Her entire feed is untouched

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Netflix’s new documentary The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, here’s a look at the 25-year-old’s devastating final Instagram posts before she was killed, which are still online.

The documentary delves into the tragic story of the professional cyclist who was fatally shot by her boyfriend Colin’s ex-partner, Kaitlin Armstrong. She pleaded not guilty, but was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 90 years behind bars.

Moriah’s Instagram has been left exactly how it was. The bio begins with “most call me Mo” and says “gravel/mtb racer for @iamspecialized @themeteorcafe @sramroad & others” and “fueled by @thefeedmefeed // @skratchlabs”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moriah Wilson (@mo__wilson)

In her final post, shared on 6th May, 2022, just five days before she was tragically shot, Moriah posted a picture of her bike, which was her pride and joy. It heartbreakingly shows how much zest she had for life, which was taken away from her in an instant.

She wrote in the caption: “An ode to my @iamspecialized Aethos – the twin sister to my Crux, just a teensy bit faster. Couldn’t have chosen a better setup for @belgianwaffleride. Love this bike so gosh darn much.”

A couple of days before that, she posted a series of photos reflecting on the Belgian Waffle Ride, a popular cycling race with events across America.

“Still over here reminiscing about @belgianwaffleride, trying to find the right way to encapsulate the weekend – maybe facial expressions do it more justice than any words can,” she said. “I had the time of my life pushing myself on what is undoubtedly one of the hardest courses out there. As my good friend @amityvil says, ‘Getting loose on skinny tyres is quite possibly the best interpretation of this thing we call gravel’… and I couldn’t agree more.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moriah Wilson (@mo__wilson)

Her whole Instagram page is dedicated to cycling, and it’s devastating that her entire passion was taken away from her. In another post, Mo shared a picture of her first-ever bike.

“I got my first ‘mtn bike’ on my 7th birthday. Don’t let my face fool you – despite the initial excitement of receiving a shiny new toy, I didn’t always enjoy riding when I was younger. But over time I grew an appreciation for the bike,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moriah Wilson (@mo__wilson)

Aside from cycling, Moriah often posted pictures on social media with her friends and family too, and she was really close to her brother Matt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moriah Wilson (@mo__wilson)

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Moriah Wilson Netflix True crime TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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