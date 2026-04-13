Everyone’s getting the ‘chicken ick’ mid-bite, and an expert has finally explained why

It affects women way more than men

5 hours ago

Picture this. You’re happily eating chicken, life is good… and then suddenly you’re fighting the urge to spit it out. Congrats, you’ve probably got the “chicken ick”.

It’s all over TikTok right now, with people admitting they’ve randomly gone off foods they used to love, chicken being the main offender. But eggs, avocado, yoghurt and bananas are also catching strays.

And no, you’re not just being dramatic. There’s actual psychology behind it.

Your brain is basically catfishing your tastebuds

Psychologist Lorenzo Stafford told The Conversation that the ick comes down to how we process disgust.

“When it comes to the ‘ick,’ it’s all about how we deal with our disgust response,” he explained. Basically, your brain is constantly scanning for anything that might be unsafe to eat, even if it’s totally fine.

One big trigger comes when something feels off.

“This can lead to a mismatch in what’s expected,” Stafford said, which can suddenly flip your feelings about a food you normally love.

So if your chicken looks, smells, or tastes slightly different, your brain just doesn’t like it.

TikTok might literally be ruining your dinner

Bad news if your screen time is tragic.

“If you were scrolling on social media looking at unappetising meals… this can influence the way you subsequently feel about your own food,” Stafford said.

Yes, that grim mukbang you watched 10 minutes ago might be why your chicken now feels gross. Even worse, if someone near you pulls a grossed-out face while you’re cooking, your brain can copy that reaction without you realising. Blame mirror neurons, aka the reason second-hand embarrassment exists.

Some people are just built for the ick

Not everyone gets hit equally hard.

Research shows people who are more sensitive to disgust are way more likely to get the ick, not just with food, but even in dating.

Other factors include hunger levels. If you’re starving, you’ll eat anything. Alcohol also plays into it: The more you drink, the less you care (unsurprising). Unfairly, women tend to have higher disgust sensitivity, especially during pregnancy when disgust goes into overdrive, likely to protect against illness.

How to get over the chicken ick

If chicken has betrayed you, there is hope.

First, try switching things up. Stafford suggests cooking it differently. New recipe, new seasoning, even a different cut. Your brain might just hate that specific version.

If raw chicken is the issue (fair), get someone else to cook it or go for pre-cooked options. Removing the gross factor = easier reset.

And if you’ve fully developed a negative association? You’ll need to retrain your brain. Think pairing chicken with something you love, or even changing your plate setup.

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Featured image credit: Canva