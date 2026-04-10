Russell Brand sells Oxfordshire pub ahead of criminal trial

Brand is scheduled to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in October 2026 on charges of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault

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Russell Brand has sold his Pishill, Oxfordshire pub, The Crown Inn, ahead of his criminal trial scheduled for October 2026.

The British actor and comedian faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The property was sold for £975,000 to National Farmers’ Union group secretary John Bloomer.

The move comes after months of controversy over its future and repeated opposition from villagers regarding Brand’s applications to convert part of the site into a recording studio for his online videos and podcasts.

Residents argued that the building, seen as an important community asset, should reopen for business as a pub rather than be repurposed for media production.

The comedian purchased the Crown Inn in Pishill, Oxon., in 2020 and twice applied to turn the 15th century boozer into a recording studio for his online videos and podcasts, but was met with resistance by locals.

His first plea was refused after more than 50 neighbours complained and after more complaints were lodged about the second application, Mr Brand withdrew it.

The Henley Standard has since reported the 50-year-old has sold the pub to a local businessman for £975,000 – around £125,000 more than he paid for it.

Henley Freddie van Mierlo, MP for Henley and Thame, told The Henley Standard: “I’m delighted for residents who had their local pub closed for years by a ‘celebrity’ for the purpose of recording self-promotion and conspiratorial YouTube content.”

The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

Featured image via SWNS