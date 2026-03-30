When and where to watch: The ultimate guide to the 2026 Oxford/Cambridge Boat Race

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Spring has arrived, and for die-hard rowers this means one thing – it’s time for the Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race 2026. This Saturday 4th April, old rivalries will burn anew, as blue will battle blue on the river Thames. Although the origins of the competitions date back to 1829, the race is anything but boring and stuffy. Even the most outspoken adversaries of rowing (myself included) will suspend their anti-rowing sentiments to enjoy some good old-fashioned Oxf*rd-bashing.

What is the Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race?

For those still unfamiliar with the boat race, here’s a quick explanation of the centuries-old tradition.

Every year, the Oxford and Cambridge boat clubs engage in a boat race along the River Thames from Putney to Morlake. The course, known as the “Championship Course”, covers 4.25 miles – over three times the distance of an Olympic race. Each race takes around 16-20 minutes to complete (it goes by faster than you expect).

When is the Boat Race 2026?

There are four races within the Boat Race. Each university puts forward four crews, consisting of two men’s and two women’s. This includes the top crews – the Blues – and the reserve boats, which race after the top crews. This year, the blues women’s boat race is scheduled for 2.21pm, and the men’s for 3.21pm. The Cambridge team is known as the “light blues”, while the Oxford team is called the “dark blues” (after their dark and twisted souls).

The race will begin after a coin toss determines which boat will row on which side of the river – either Middlesex or Surrey. The winner of the coin toss will choose a side, with the decision usually based on weather conditions and flood tides, which might make racing on one side more advantageous.

The number of wins Cambridge and Oxford have amassed since the beginning of the competition are fairly similar: Cambridge have 88 wins in the men’s race, compared to Oxford’s 81. In the women’s races, Cambridge have taken the lead slightly more, winning 48 times compared to Oxford’s 30 wins. Over the past few years, however, Cambridge has massively dominated: In the last 10 races, the Cambridge men have won seven, and the Cambridge women eight.

Where is the best place to watch the Boat Race 2026 in person?

If you can make it to London this weekend, there are lots of spots to watch the race from. There are two dedicated fan zones, which are free to enter and have big screens showing the entire race. There’s the Hammersmith fan zone, located in Furnivall gardens, which will be open from 11am to 5pm.

There’s also the Fulham fan zone, but this is aimed primarily for Oxf*rd supporters – so be warned! Both fan zones are bound to be busy, so make sure you get there early for a good spot.

If you fancy a drink while you watch, there are plenty of pubs in London where you can get a view of the boats as they go past. To catch a glimpse of the race start, check out the Duke’s Head, which “has enjoyed this uniquely British battle of the oars for over a century”. For a view of the midway point, you can go to The Blue Anchor, The Rutland arms or The Dove. If you want to witness the finish, The Ship is the classic pub to watch from – it’s been on the finishing line since 1845. These pubs will also likely be very busy, so try to grab a table as early as you can.

Where to watch the Boat Race 2026 on TV

If you can’t make it to London on Saturday, the race will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and Times Radio. Channel 4 coverage will run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, while Times Radio will be broadcasting from 1pm to 4pm.

If you’re from the USA, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand, you can watch the race live on Overnght. If you’re watching from China, you can use Great Sports Media; if you’re from Türkiye, use Saran. French viewers can watch on France.tv, while Spanish viewers can enjoy the race on RTVE. If you’re from anywhere else in the world, head over to the Olympic Channel for coverage.

Fancy a Boat Race after party?

If the race gets you all riled up, there’s no better way to let off steam than a cheeky after party. Final release tickets are still available for the Boat Race After Party at Inferno’s. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, there’s still time to brave Ticketbridge and see if you can find any better deals.

Whether you’ll be watching from home, or spending the day and night celebrating our inevitable win – have fun! Like C-Sunday, the boat race offers a wonderful excuse to ditch the revision and appreciate a side to Cambridge which doesn’t give you stress headaches.

Let’s hear it for the light blues!

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Featured image (before cropping) from Katie Chan via Wikimedia Commons (under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license).