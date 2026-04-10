MAFS Australia’s Joel reveals emotional story behind that teddy bear and I’m crying

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Joel’s teddy bear has become an unexpectedly infamous character on MAFS Australia, and he has revealed that there’s actually a really emotional story behind it.

The 31-year-old was called out by his on-screen wife Juliette for being weirdly attached to his blue teddy bear, but all the other brides and grooms, apart from Gia, defended the harmless habit.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Joel explained that the teddy bear is the “most sentimental” thing he owns because it was bought by his grandmother who has now passed away.

“I’ve had Teddy for 31 years. He is like a child to me, and I am not embarrassed to admit my connection to this blue, fluffy, cute bear,” he said.

“We were on a family holiday road tripping from Sydney to the Gold Coast. When we got to Surfers, we realised my current teddy was lost [teddy’s brother]. I was one year old at the time, and as you can imagine, crying and hysterical.”

Joel revealed that his grandmother comforted him before going to the nearest shop straight away to buy him a new one. She came back with the blue teddy, and he’s treasured it ever since. How sweet! I hope Juliette feels terrible about mocking it now.

“My grandmother, who I was so close to, like the angel she was, scooted off instantly to the nearest shopping centre to buy me a new teddy,” Joel recalled. “Ever since then I have been surgically attached to this bear. It’s the most sentimental item I own.”

The MAFS groom’s family even worked with a children’s author when he was young to write a kids’ book about the teddy called Furring Up With Love. Plus, he now has his own merch line inspired by the toy, including a white t-shirt with the bear on the front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Moses (@joel__moses)

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine