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MAFS Australia’s Joel addresses his sexuality after endless comments for his entire life

‘I’ve heard that since I was 12’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Ever since Joel joined MAFS Australia as an intruder groom and reeled off those very interesting vows, people have been commenting on how flamboyant and eccentric he is, and the 31-year-old says he’s been getting comments about his sexuality for his entire life.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, the groom addressed the constant speculation regarding his sexuality once and for all, saying: “I’ve heard that since I was 12. I always liked to dress well, I was flamboyant. But I’ve always liked women, end of.”

Joel said he has been “hiding from the world” for a long time and “been afraid of being seen and heard,” so he decided to show his true self on the reality TV show and have a bit of fun.

Credit: Channel Nine

“Everyone is always so serious, copy and paste, cookie-cutter, same nonsense. How about let’s just have some fun? Why does it have to be 90 per cent serious and 10 per cent funny? Why can’t it be the opposite?” he continued, speaking about his wild wedding speech. “They cut out most of the heartfelt stuff, obviously. But look, I wouldn’t change a word. I thought it was hilarious.”

Going on the reality show felt like the “apex” of his personal transformation and his true “destiny,” where he could finally be himself. He said: “As soon as I had the first call with casting, I felt something happen. It felt like magic in the room. I thought, this is mine if I want it.”

He also called out Juliette, who ripped into him for no reason at all at the latest dinner party,  for not being able to see through his humour. “If you misunderstand me that much, it really throws me off. A wise woman would see through the humour and see the true person underneath that.”

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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