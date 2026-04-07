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Shocker, Tyson from MAFS Australia follows major red flag accounts on Instagram

And here I was thinking he couldn’t get worse

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Though there are a few contenders for the MAFS Australia villain of 2026, with Chris Nield firmly in the leading position, intruder groom Tyson Gordon is definitely up there.

From literally the very first moment we met Tyson, his “anti-woke” views became perhaps his most obvious quality. From calling his new wife Stephanie “masculine” to telling gay people to keep it out of his eyesight, he’s not exactly the sort of person we’re all thrilled to see on reality TV. Then DMs emerged, with Tyson telling a drag queen that she “needs Jesus” after she criticised his “homophobic” views.

Perhaps unshockingly, the MAFS groom follows a fair number of right-wing accounts on Instagram.

Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

Of course, MAFS Australia’s Tyson follows Donald Trump

Over on Instagram, MAFS Australia’s Tyson has 4,000 followers, and he follows 245. Admittedly, most of the accounts he follows are pretty standard, but some outliers seem to fit into these categories: Right-wing politics and what I’m calling dude bro slop.

On the politics side of things, Tyson is following Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, former FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson, and anti-vaxxer turned Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Something tells me he’d vote Republican if he moved to the States, which he might want to do because he also follows a bunch of LAPD recruitment pages.

In the other section, Tyson follows accounts which would give most people the ick. We’re talking Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, and pages about being the best man, like Millionaire Mentor, Man of Peace, and another MAFS red flag, Dean Wells. Tyson also follows arguably the birther of the manosphere, playboy Dan Bilzarian. Multiple conspiracy pages are also in his list, but let’s be honest, we all love some tinfoil hat-wearing theories.

Surprisingly, Tyson only follows a couple of OnlyFans girlies.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine/Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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