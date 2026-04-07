Every type of person you’ll meet on Birmingham’s 61 Frankley bus

4 hours ago

From Northfield through to Selly Oak, down to Edgbaston, and all the way to the city centre, the 61 bus gathers people from all walks of life effortlessly, with no intention of ever being on time. Still, we get on anyway, journeying from place to place.

So here’s a list of characters you are guaranteed to meet along the way.

Students

The 61 is their go-to bus. Destination? University of Birmingham. Mood? Stressed out and highly caffeinated. They usually sit on the top deck, staring off into the distance as if time has betrayed them by bringing their assignment deadlines closer. Regardless, they lock in and persevere to get that degree. And honestly, the 61 bus isn’t the 61 bus without students dressed in hoodies big enough to fit two people.

School children

On weekdays, if you get on the 61 between the hours 3-5pm, all you hear is chatter about what happened during lunch, who bombed the last test, and who’s not speaking to whom. Their energy enters the bus two minutes before they do. And it remains until they get off, making adults remember the times when life was much simpler.

The loud people on the phone

Everyone hears what they’re saying, even the bus driver. Whether it’s an argument they had with the cousin who owes them money or some strange medical condition Uncle has that they probably shouldn’t be talking about in public, it still doesn’t change the fact that you’re now involved… and intrigued.

The people who press the stop button in traffic

There isn’t a single person who’s not guilty of this. The bus is stuck in heavy traffic, yet three different people will press the stop button. Now everyone is stuck in that awkward state of trying not to judge or ask why you’re pushing stop when we’re not even moving.

The social media announcers

For them, there is no such thing as headphones. It’s their duty to make sure that everyone knows what’s going on. So they play TikTok and Instagram reels on a speaker, loud enough for you to quit your daydreaming and get sucked in.

The bus driver

There are two types. The friendly one who asks, “You alright, love?” and makes you feel like a cherished member of the ride. Then there’s the other one. The one who closes the doors as you are mid-sprint and gives you a look that says, “Buddy, this is not the Olympics.” Then drives away.

The human sleep machine

They get on the bus and, in the next few minutes, completely knock out. They sleep through loud phone calls, portholes, and speed bumps, and yet are always able to wake up at their exact stop. A mystery even science cannot explain.

The quiet person who just wants to get home

They usually sit by the window, coat zipped up, and headphones in. They’re not here to observe or be observed. They just want to enjoy the ride, get home, find something warm to eat, and sleep. So they can begin the same routine the next day.

Whether you ride the 61 Frankley bus every day or only when the universe forces your hand, one thing remains clear. The moment you get on the bus, you’re a part of its story. Your laughter, exhaustion, late-night rides, phone calls, and the small windows into life when the bus stops all add up to what makes the 61 Frankley experience unique. Because this bus is more than a means of transportation, it’s a shared moment in the Birmingham city lifestyle. And tomorrow, when the bus pulls up again, the cast will change, but the story will continue.

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