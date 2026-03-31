‘Sick to my stomach’: Maddie Kowalski angrily responds to ‘Kansas bar girl’ video as past victim

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Maddie Kowalski, a Florida college student who went viral last year after explicit photos of her were posted and shared thousands of times online without her consent, has spoken out as a similar thing is happening to another girl yet again with the horrific viral “Kansas bar girl” video – and it needs to stop.

The disgusting video is circling Twitter, which allegedly shows a female US student, believed to be from the University of Kansas, with a guy in a bathroom cubicle at the university’s campus bar, the Jayhawk Cafe. It’s being shared across social media by revolting humans with horrific captions, laughing at her expense.

This is a real woman with very real feelings who most likely hasn’t consented to this video being posted of her online, and anyone who willingly watches or reposts it should be truly ashamed of themselves. It’s 2026, and this is sadly still a huge problem on university campuses, and something must be done about it.

Maddie Kowalski has angrily called out the video on TikTok as a victim of the same thing. Explicit photos of her with a group of men at a University of Florida frat party while she was drunk went viral in December, and she spoke out on Instagram, revealing she did not consent and was a victim of “cyber sexual harassment”.

Addressing the “Kansas bar girl” video this week, she said: “If nobody ever listens to another thing I say, please just listen to this video, please. Because this network of men that posted me ruined my life, illegally by the way. Just like I predicted, they are doing this to more girls, just as they did to girls before me and nobody seems to care. I’m speaking to my community, I’m speaking to Elon Musk at Twitter. I’m speaking to every single person in America at this point, because something needs to be done.

“These accounts are posting girls’ bodies without their permission over and over and over again, and nobody is stopping them. This is not like one-off mistakes like, ‘Oh it just happened to me’. These are repeat patterns that these platforms are allowing to continue. I feel like what happened to me was treated as just some drama or some big event and then everybody kind of moved on. But I need everybody to understand that this is not just a me thing. This is happening to so many girls.”

She said the scariest part is that half of the time, these girls don’t even know these private videos of them are being posted on Twitter because they don’t go viral.

“Let’s be real, if the video of me did not go viral, I would not even know it was on the internet. Like, what is going on? And these people on Twitter, they go and they post these videos and find out all of these girls’ personal information, post it all over the internet, dox them. And then they go in these Twitter spaces where they can talk, and then they just degrade these girls for hours and hours on end,” she said.

Kowalski claimed she joined a group on Twitter where people are sharing the alleged University of Kansas student video using a fake account and was “horrified”. “I am sick to my stomach about the things that these guys are saying. And you know what’s crazy? It’s not just guys that are doing this. By sitting in this voice chat tonight, I’ve learned that it’s girls, too,” she said.

“There are girls behind these burner accounts. There are old ass men behind these burner accounts, up at four in the morning talking about these girls’ bodies and laughing at them and making jokes about them unaliving themselves. Like, what is going on? How is this okay? And you don’t care until it happens to you. Like, genuinely, this could happen to anyone, and it’s gonna continue to happen to probably everybody unless we stop it.

“And if you’re a woman and you’re sitting in these voice chats, degrading other girls, laughing along at four in the morning, I’m just so angry. And I wasn’t that angry before. I was angry when everything happened to me, but now I’m just angry again because it’s happening over and over and over again.”

She concluded: “Something has to be done”. This is not okay, and it’s happening all across social media right under our noses. If you see the “Kansas bar girl” video or anything similar circling the internet, please report it immediately. This can’t continue any longer.

The Tab has reached out to the University of Kansas for comment.

If you have been affected by the topics mentioned in this article, you can contact Refuge’s 0808 2000, or you can get help online using their chatbot.

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