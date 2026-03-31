Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

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A man who was previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish has died after being struck by a train in New York.

Prenell Rousseau, 30, was reportedly hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury during the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to the New York Post, he had been jogging “on or near” the tracks at the time of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Police are treating the death as accidental, with no signs of foul play identified.

Rousseau first made headlines in May 2020, when Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him. At the time, he had allegedly turned up uninvited to the singer’s Los Angeles home multiple times.

Reports from the incident state that he initially arrived at the property asking if Eilish lived there, before returning later the same day. During the second visit, he was said to have displayed “erratic behaviour”.

Court documents obtained by TMZ detail the situation, with the singer stating: “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

Following the incidents, a judge ordered Rousseau to remain at least 200 yards away from Eilish and her family, and to stop all contact attempts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

At the time, reports suggested that although Rousseau had been taken into custody twice within a week, he was not held due to efforts by US authorities to reduce the number of non-violent offenders in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish has since faced further incidents involving stalkers. In 2021, she secured a five-year restraining order against another individual who had been camping outside her home and made a threatening gesture towards her. Two years later, she was granted a separate order against a man who reportedly stripped naked outside her property.

Speaking in 2021 about her experiences, Eilish said: “I really don’t like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers.

“And I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting.”

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