The Tab

Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him

Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A man who was previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish has died after being struck by a train in New York.

Prenell Rousseau, 30, was reportedly hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury during the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to the New York Post, he had been jogging “on or near” the tracks at the time of the incident.

Police are treating the death as accidental, with no signs of foul play identified.

Rousseau first made headlines in May 2020, when Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him. At the time, he had allegedly turned up uninvited to the singer’s Los Angeles home multiple times.

Reports from the incident state that he initially arrived at the property asking if Eilish lived there, before returning later the same day. During the second visit, he was said to have displayed “erratic behaviour”.

Court documents obtained by TMZ detail the situation, with the singer stating: “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

Following the incidents, a judge ordered Rousseau to remain at least 200 yards away from Eilish and her family, and to stop all contact attempts.

At the time, reports suggested that although Rousseau had been taken into custody twice within a week, he was not held due to efforts by US authorities to reduce the number of non-violent offenders in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish has since faced further incidents involving stalkers. In 2021, she secured a five-year restraining order against another individual who had been camping outside her home and made a threatening gesture towards her. Two years later, she was granted a separate order against a man who reportedly stripped naked outside her property.

Speaking in 2021 about her experiences, Eilish said: “I really don’t like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers.

“And I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Billie Eilish Celebrity News
Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Butter

Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

The shockingly dark reason Tom Holland is leaving Hollywood, as Zendaya announces ‘hiatus’

Right, does Finneas’ girlfriend really look like Billie Eilish?! A thorough investigation

Latest
book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

Hebe Hancock

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him

Right, Brook has got engaged to her ex and is pregnant with his baby since quitting MAFS

Hayley Soen

You might need to sit down for everything that’s gone down

Butter

Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

Kieran Galpin

Awful things are said to happen if it touches the stone

Project Hail Mary was originally four hours long, here’s the major plot point that was cut

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I would’ve watched a four-hour version

MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals the ‘truth’ about Danny telling Gia she’s his type

Ellissa Bain

The saga continues

book Project Hail Mary beetles

Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

Suchismita Ghosh

They are way more important

The third best city in the world? Edinburgh, we need to have a chat

Parthivee Mukherji

Our frozen fingers and overcrowded Cowgate say otherwise — but maybe that’s the point.

hidden detail Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

This Stranger Things hidden detail in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

It basically explains Jude’s character

Whitexican

Lord so help me, an OnlyFans model has gone viral for filthy video about a certain beloved icon

Kieran Galpin

He’s the guy from the x-rated Wicked video, remember?

mafs australia 2026 grooms mean girl clique

MAFS Australia grooms dish on what the ‘mean girl’ group of brides were really like

Claudia Cox

‘All the lads were giving a big old sigh when the women were kicking off’

Man previously accused of stalking Billie Eilish dies after train collision in New York

Hebe Hancock

Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against him

Right, Brook has got engaged to her ex and is pregnant with his baby since quitting MAFS

Hayley Soen

You might need to sit down for everything that’s gone down

Butter

Explained: Who the hell is the ‘casino butter girl’, and why doesn’t she want it on the stone?

Kieran Galpin

Awful things are said to happen if it touches the stone

Project Hail Mary was originally four hours long, here’s the major plot point that was cut

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I would’ve watched a four-hour version

MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals the ‘truth’ about Danny telling Gia she’s his type

Ellissa Bain

The saga continues