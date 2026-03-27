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Woman speaks out as sexual assault in crowd of Gunna’s London show leaves her ‘traumatised’

She confronted the alleged assaulter on video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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A woman who experienced a sexual assault at Gunna’s show at the O2 on Wednesday has spoken out after the horrific incident, as the police announced a man is in custody.

American rapper Gunna performed a show at the O2 in London on Wednesday, 25th March. Mureena, a British woman in her early 20s, documented the night on her Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. At one point in the night, she was assaulted by a man in the crowd and caught the aftermath on a now viral video.

via X

According to Mureena, a man ejaculated onto her right leg in the middle of the crowd. She opened up about the incident on her Instagram Story that night.

“I’ve been waiting for years to see Gunna perform, and people that know me know how much I love him,” she began.

“But instead, a sick individual ruined my experience and turned it into the worst night of my life. Women are actually not safe. How can this individual nut on me, as in I felt a white substance on him and even saw his penis poking out. He had no remorse in his eyes. I spent my whole night crying and in disgust.”

In another statement, she shared a picture of the alleged assaulter.

“This is him. The thing is, he even went to the toilet to clean up after himself and even change his outfit, that’s when he got caught,’ Mureena continued. “Thank you so much for all your kind words and advice. I really do appreciate it. I’ve been crying all day because I keep reliving yesterday and how I felt when I saw the substance on my right leg.”

Since the incident went viral across X and TikTok, the Met Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the horrific crime, and he remains in police custody.

“At around 20:20hrs Wednesday, 25 March, police were called to the O2 Arena in Greenwich by venue management. A woman, aged in her 20s, was approached from behind by a man, who sexually assaulted her. Officers were already at the venue and swiftly arrested a 26-year-old man who had been apprehended by venue staff,” a statement provided to multiple publications said.

The statement concluded: “He was taken into custody, where he remains.”

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Featured image via Instagram/TikTok

More on: London Music News Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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