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Final tragic statement of 25-year-old who chose to die by euthanasia after traumatic assault

Noelia Castillo Ramos was left paralysed

Hebe Hancock | News
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Warning: This article contains mentions of euthanasia and sexual assault that some people may find upsetting.

A 25-year-old woman from Barcelona who was left paralysed after a traumatic assault has been granted permission to end her life with euthanasia, following a lengthy legal battle in Spain.

Noelia Castillo Ramos is due to undergo euthanasia on Friday 27th March, after courts ruled in favour of her request. She has lived with severe physical and psychological suffering since 2022, when she survived a fall from a fifth-floor window after experiencing a violent sexual assault.

Antena 3

In an interview with Antena 3, Ramos said she wanted to “leave in peace” after years of pain.

At the time of the assault, Ramos had been living in a state-supervised centre for vulnerable young people. The incident had a lasting impact on her mental health, adding to existing conditions. Following the assault, she attempted to take her own life by jumping from a building. She survived but was left paralysed from the waist down.

Since then, she has experienced ongoing physical pain alongside significant mental health challenges, including depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and borderline personality disorder.

Her case has prompted legal and ethical debate in Spain. Ramos’ parents have opposed the decision, arguing that her mental health conditions affected her ability to make such a choice. They have previously said she was already receiving support from the Spanish mental healthcare system and had spent periods of her life in institutional care.

Antena 3

However, in February, a Spanish court rejected an appeal from her father, ruling that there had been “no violation of fundamental rights” and allowing the euthanasia to proceed.

Ramos’ case is understood to be among the first in Spain in which euthanasia has been approved on the basis of combined physical and psychological suffering. The decision follows approvals at both national and European levels, bringing an end to a prolonged legal process.

“I was very clear about it from the beginning,” Ramos said.

“None of my family is in favour of euthanasia. Obviously, because I’m another pillar of the family. I’m leaving, and you’re staying here with all the pain. But I think, all the pain I’ve suffered over the years… I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, period.

“And a father’s, or a mother’s, or a sister’s happiness doesn’t have to come before a daughter’s happiness or sadness of a daughter’s life.”

Her story has raised wider questions about the boundaries of assisted dying laws and the role of mental health in such decisions.

If you have been affected by any of the topics mentioned in this article and need support, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch. 

You can also contact the National Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247, which is run by Refuge.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Antena 3

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Hebe Hancock | News
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