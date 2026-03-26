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Savannah Guthrie shares tragic update more than 50 days after Nancy’s sudden disappearance

Investigators are narrowing down their search

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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It’s been almost two months since Nancy Guthrie went missing, and Savannah’s latest update reveals the heartbreaking impact the investigation has had on her.

On  1st February, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home in the middle of the night. She had last been seen earlier that evening, after being dropped off at home from a dinner she’d had with family. 53 days later, Nancy is still missing, and her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, is pleading for her mother’s safe return.

Nancy Guthrie shared an update, including her honest opinion on those ‘ransom notes’

In her first TV interview since her mum’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie has shared her opinion on the potential ransom notes that were sent to multiple publications after Nancy’s disappearance. Investigators doubted the validity of these notes, but Nancy believes at least a couple of them were real.

“I believe the two notes we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,” she said on the TODAY Show.

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A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Savannah continued: “There are a lot of different notes I think that came, and I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real, and I didn’t see them, but, you know, the person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves.”

She acknowledged the absurdity of the whole situation, which involved her family sharing videos to social media as a public appeal to the alleged kidnappers.

“It is surreal. How is it possible that we are having to make a video speaking to a kidnapper who took an 84-year-old woman in the dead of night in her pyjamas with no shoes, without her medicine… to beg for mercy?” Savannah said.

via Instagram

Savannah also shared a telling update on the status of the investigation, which has expanded from local police to the FBI.

“Well, it’s still going. People have worked tirelessly, tirelessly, and we see that, but we need answers. We cannot be at peace without knowing. Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing.”

The police investigation is still ongoing, so here are the latest updates

Since Nancy’s disappearance, there have been multiple small updates to the case. Doorbell camera footage from Nancy’s house was released to help find the faceless abductee, but there still haven’t been any new arrests.

More recently, an abandoned glove was found near the crime scene. Investigators initially thought this would be an important clue, but the suspect was found and cleared.

Going forward, the FBI are trying to backtrack and figure out the planning phase for the suspected abductors, according to reports from NewNation. They are focusing on two specific dates, 11th January and 24th January, as well as a vacant house near Nancy’s home that may have been used for surveillance.

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Featured image via YouTube/TODAY Show

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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