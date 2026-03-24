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Alan Ritchson neighbour happened fight video

Here’s what Alan Ritchson and his neighbour say really happened in *that* viral fight video

‘I did push him’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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A video showing a fight involving Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his neighbour has gone viral, so here’s what actually happened, and how it started.

In the clip that TMZ published, the actor appears to hit a neighbour several times during an argument before getting back on his motorcycle and leaving. Since then, both the neighbour and people close to Alan Ritchson have spoken about what led up to it.

So, what did the neighbour say happened?

The neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor, said the whole thing started because he was worried about dangerous riding in his neighbourhood.

Speaking about the incident, he told TMZ, “It started on Saturday morning. when I’d heard this incestuous revving and speeding through our neighbourhood of a motorcycle.”

He said he first tried to deal with it calmly, “I eventually saw the guy on Saturday. I didn’t know who it was and I flippantly said ‘guy’, like he was quite a way. I said ‘can you just slow it down please?’”

According to him, the situation continued into the next day, and that’s when things escalated, “And on Sunday when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt.’”

Taylor admitted that he got physical. He said, “I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for the second time. I pushed him a second time.”

He claims that’s when things turned violent. “He got off his bike and kicked the cr*p out of me. And you can see he hit me in the back of my head. I went to the ground and covered myself.”

Despite everything, he says he wasn’t trying to cause trouble. He said, “I’ve had such a sh*tty day today. I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don’t need people riding through neighbourhoods like this. And I just decided I’m going to take a stand because someone else has to because it’s going to end up way worse than it could have.”

So, what has Alan Ritchson said about it?

Alan Ritchson neighbour happened fight video

via Lionsgate

On the other hand, sources close to Ritchson told TMZ that the neighbour acted aggressively from the start, reportedly stepping into the road to block him while he was riding his motorcycle.

According to the source, the first push allegedly caused Ritchson to crash his bike, leaving him with cuts, bruises, and a minor finger injury. From there, the actor reportedly tried to avoid things getting worse, but the situation didn’t calm down.

The source said that the neighbour pushed him a second time, knocking him to the ground. And that’s when Ritchson reacted, which is the moment people are now seeing in the viral video.

Right now, police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

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More on: Celebrity US Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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