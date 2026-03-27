University of York announces 2026 graduation dates
Planning ahead? Graduation dates have now been confirmed
The University of York has released the graduation timetable for July 2026 graduates.
The ceremonies will be held between Thursday 16th July and Tuesday 21st July, with slots at 9am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5pm.
Each ceremony is roughly split into departments and similar subjects.
Thursday 16th July
Ceremony one at 9am:
- School for Business and Society – Social Policy and Social Work
- School for Business and Society – The York Management School
Ceremony two at 11.30am:
- School for Business and Society – The York Management School
- School for Business and Society – Social and Political Sciences
Ceremony three at 2.30pm:
- English and Related Literature
- Centre for Medieval Studies
- Centre for Women’s Studies
Ceremony four at 5pm:
- Language and Linguistic Science
- Politics and International Relations
Friday 17th July
Ceremony five at 9am:
- School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Physics
- School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Electronic Engineering
Ceremony six at 11.30am:
- Computer Science
Ceremony seven at 2.30pm:
- Computer Science
- Philosophy
Ceremony eight at 5pm:
- Psychology
Saturday 18th July
Ceremony nine at 9am:
- Sociology
- Archaeology
Ceremony 10 at 11.30am:
- The York Law School
- Mathematics
Ceremony 11 at 2.30pm:
- School of Arts and Creative Technologies – Music
- School of Arts and Creative Technologies
- Mathematics
Ceremony 12 at 5pm:
- Relaxed graduation ceremony
Monday 20th July
Ceremony 13 at 9am:
- Biology
- Natural Sciences
Ceremony 14 at 11.30am:
- Biology
- Chemistry
Ceremony 15 at 2.30pm:
- Education
- Environment and Geography
Ceremony 16 at 5pm:
- HYMS
- Health Sciences
Tuesday 21st July
Ceremony 17 at 9am:
- History
- History of Art
Ceremony 18 at 11.30am:
- Economics and Related Studies
- Philosophy, Politics and Economics
More information can be found here
Featured image via Google Maps