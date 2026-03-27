The Tab

University of York announces 2026 graduation dates

Planning ahead? Graduation dates have now been confirmed

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The University of York has released the graduation timetable for July 2026 graduates.

The ceremonies will be held between Thursday 16th July and Tuesday 21st July, with slots at 9am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5pm.

Each ceremony is roughly split into departments and similar subjects.

Thursday 16th July

Ceremony one at 9am:

  • School for Business and Society – Social Policy and Social Work
  • School for Business and Society – The York Management School

Ceremony two at 11.30am:

  • School for Business and Society – The York Management School
  • School for Business and Society – Social and Political Sciences

Ceremony three at 2.30pm:

  • English and Related Literature
  • Centre for Medieval Studies
  • Centre for Women’s Studies

Ceremony four at 5pm:

  • Language and Linguistic Science
  • Politics and International Relations

Friday 17th July

Ceremony five at 9am:

  • School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Physics
  • School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Electronic Engineering

Ceremony six at 11.30am:

  • Computer Science

Ceremony seven at 2.30pm:

  • Computer Science
  • Philosophy

Ceremony eight at 5pm:

  • Psychology

Saturday 18th July

Ceremony nine at 9am:

  • Sociology
  • Archaeology

Ceremony 10 at 11.30am:

  • The York Law School
  • Mathematics

Ceremony 11 at 2.30pm:

  • School of Arts and Creative Technologies – Music
  • School of Arts and Creative Technologies
  • Mathematics

Ceremony 12 at 5pm:

  • Relaxed graduation ceremony

Monday 20th July

Ceremony 13 at 9am:

  • Biology
  • Natural Sciences

Ceremony 14 at 11.30am:

  • Biology
  • Chemistry

Ceremony 15 at 2.30pm:

  • Education
  • Environment and Geography

Ceremony 16 at 5pm:

  • HYMS
  • Health Sciences

Tuesday 21st July

Ceremony 17 at 9am:

  • History
  • History of Art

Ceremony 18 at 11.30am:

  • Economics and Related Studies
  • Philosophy, Politics and Economics

More information can be found here

Featured image via Google Maps

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

Here are six easy ways to build your CV as a student

Sofia Co

Did everyone learn how to make a CV but me?

Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

Ellissa Bain

It’s so hard to work out how old they all are

Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Hayley Soen

Oh she is LIVID

Whoah, Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson’s real life is just as turbulent as Peaky Blinders

Hebe Hancock

He’s struggled a lot

Max Barz

After ditching model girlfriend for huge male singer, here are OnlyFans model Max’s spiciest pics

Kieran Galpin

The two time Grammy winner has good taste

Truth behind kidnapped dogs has been revealed, and it’s way different from what we thought

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The plot twist I never saw coming

Birmingham University featured seven times in the top 50 of QS World Rankings by subject

Cassandra Fong

Sport retained its place in the global top ten

A full recap of what happened to Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby in Peaky Blinders

Ellissa Bain

She haunts him in the new film The Immortal Man

The bleak real reason Jacqueline Jossa split with Dan after years of cheating rumours

Hebe Hancock

They’ve officially ended things for good

Ugh, Netflix just made this pointless update and I can’t lie it really sucks

Hayley Soen

Why is everything difficult?

Here are six easy ways to build your CV as a student

Sofia Co

Did everyone learn how to make a CV but me?

Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

Ellissa Bain

It’s so hard to work out how old they all are

Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Hayley Soen

Oh she is LIVID

Whoah, Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson’s real life is just as turbulent as Peaky Blinders

Hebe Hancock

He’s struggled a lot

Max Barz

After ditching model girlfriend for huge male singer, here are OnlyFans model Max’s spiciest pics

Kieran Galpin

The two time Grammy winner has good taste

Truth behind kidnapped dogs has been revealed, and it’s way different from what we thought

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The plot twist I never saw coming

Birmingham University featured seven times in the top 50 of QS World Rankings by subject

Cassandra Fong

Sport retained its place in the global top ten

A full recap of what happened to Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby in Peaky Blinders

Ellissa Bain

She haunts him in the new film The Immortal Man

The bleak real reason Jacqueline Jossa split with Dan after years of cheating rumours

Hebe Hancock

They’ve officially ended things for good

Ugh, Netflix just made this pointless update and I can’t lie it really sucks

Hayley Soen

Why is everything difficult?