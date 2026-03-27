University of York announces 2026 graduation dates

Planning ahead? Graduation dates have now been confirmed

5 hours ago

Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

The University of York has released the graduation timetable for July 2026 graduates.

The ceremonies will be held between Thursday 16th July and Tuesday 21st July, with slots at 9am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5pm.

Each ceremony is roughly split into departments and similar subjects.

Thursday 16th July

Ceremony one at 9am:

School for Business and Society – Social Policy and Social Work

School for Business and Society – The York Management School

Ceremony two at 11.30am:

School for Business and Society – The York Management School

School for Business and Society – Social and Political Sciences

Ceremony three at 2.30pm:

English and Related Literature

Centre for Medieval Studies

Centre for Women’s Studies

Ceremony four at 5pm:

Language and Linguistic Science

Politics and International Relations

Friday 17th July

Ceremony five at 9am:

School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Physics

School of Physics, Engineering and Technology – Electronic Engineering

Ceremony six at 11.30am:

Computer Science

Ceremony seven at 2.30pm:

Computer Science

Philosophy

Ceremony eight at 5pm:

Psychology

Saturday 18th July

Ceremony nine at 9am:

Sociology

Archaeology

Ceremony 10 at 11.30am:

The York Law School

Mathematics

Ceremony 11 at 2.30pm:

School of Arts and Creative Technologies – Music

School of Arts and Creative Technologies

Mathematics

Ceremony 12 at 5pm:

Relaxed graduation ceremony

Monday 20th July

Ceremony 13 at 9am:

Biology

Natural Sciences

Ceremony 14 at 11.30am:

Biology

Chemistry

Ceremony 15 at 2.30pm:

Education

Environment and Geography

Ceremony 16 at 5pm:

HYMS

Health Sciences

Tuesday 21st July

Ceremony 17 at 9am:

History

History of Art

Ceremony 18 at 11.30am:

Economics and Related Studies

Philosophy, Politics and Economics

More information can be found here

Featured image via Google Maps