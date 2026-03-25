Why Tommy’s wife Lizzie Shelby isn’t in Peaky Blinders film, and what happened to her

3 hours ago

After watching Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, lots of people are wondering why Tommy’s wife Lizzie Shelby isn’t in the film. Here’s a recap of what happened to her, if your memory is a bit hazy.

The movie arrived on Netflix last week and follows Tommy Shelby, played by the iconic Cillian Murphy, as he comes out of self-imposed exile and returns to a life of crime to sort out his son Duke, who is now leading the Peaky Blinders. It’s all set it World War II and based on a true story, and Tommy shockingly ends up being killed by Duke in an incredibly emotional scene.

Tommy’s second wife Lizzie, who is the mother of his daughter Ruby Shelby and stepmother of his older son Charles Shelby, is nowhere to be seen in the film, and that’s because she left Tommy at the end of season six.

She was a huge part of Peaky Blinders right through from season one to season six and got married to the Shelby patriarch between seasons four and five. However, she had finally had enough and divorced him in one of the last episodes.

It was a buildup of multiple different things that caused her to walk away from their marriage, including Tommy’s emotional neglect towards her, the pain of losing their daughter Ruby and her husband still not being able to get over his first wife Grace, who died. Oh, and he also cheated on her with Lady Diana Mitford, the real-life wife of Sir Oswald Mosley.

Tommy’s son Charles surprisingly wanted to go with her, and she told him Tommy won’t let her. However, Tommy actually agreed to let Charles go with Lizzie. So, that’s why Lizzie isn’t in The Immortal Man. She left Tommy, so she has no relevance to the plot anymore. And that’s also why Charles only appears in the film once at the very end, at his father’s funeral.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix