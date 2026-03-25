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Here are all the major celebs who were missing from the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

Some of them were spotted at the premiere

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special was a big nostalgic moment, with Miley Cyrus returning to celebrate the iconic Disney Channel show that made her a star, but even though it was a major event, loads of major celebs were missing from the actual special itself.

So, here’s a full look at all the stars who didn’t appear on the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special.

Emily Osment

Celebs missing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

via Disney

Emily Osment, who played Lilly Truscott, Miley’s best friend, didn’t appear in the special at all.

She confirmed the reason herself, explaining that she was busy filming her other show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. So basically, it was just a scheduling conflict, and she wasn’t able to take part.

Mitchel Musso

Celebs missing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

via Disney

Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken, another of Miley’s closest friends, also didn’t appear in the special, and he hasn’t given a clear public reason for his absence.

He has stayed fairly quiet, but there’s been a lot of discussion around his past with Disney. Some viewers have pointed out that Disney has gradually distanced itself from him over the years, and he’s been less involved in projects compared to his Hannah Montana days.

Jason Earles

via Disney

Jason Earles, who played Miley’s older brother Jackson Stewart, was not featured in the special. He was a key part of the show, but there’s no official explanation given for why he wasn’t included.

Moisés Arias

via Disney

Moisés Arias, who played Rico Suave, didn’t appear in the special either. He was part of the original cast and was even spotted at the premiere, but he wasn’t included in the documentary itself.

Cody Linley

Celebs missing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

via Disney

Cody Linley, who played Jake Ryan, was another familiar face missing from the special. He attended the premiere but didn’t take part in the documentary.

Drew Roy

via Disney

Drew Roy was completely absent from the special. He played one of Miley’s love interests on the show, but hasn’t been in the spotlight much in recent years, so it’s likely he simply wasn’t involved or available.

Lucas Till

via Disney

Lucas Till appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie rather than the main series, but there’s no confirmed reason for his absence from the anniversary special.

Dolly Parton

via Disney

Dolly Parton played Aunt Dolly in the show and is Miley’s real-life godmother. She has a very close connection to Miley, but she didn’t appear in the doc.

Brooke Shields

Celebs missing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

via Disney

Brooke Shields, who played Miley’s mum, Susan Stewart, was also missing. She appeared in the show in emotional and dream sequences, but she didn’t take part in the anniversary special. As per the Mirror, she had previously said, “Hannah was my baby girl. So, oh God, my daughter loved the show. We brought her to a taping, and I failed to explain to her that when I called [Miley] ‘baby girl,’ she wasn’t being replaced by this girl that she was on stage!”

Taylor Swift

Celebs missing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

via YouTube

Taylor Swift appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie, performing “Crazier” and contributing to the soundtrack. However, she did not feature in the anniversary special.

But despite that, Miley said in the documentary, “Taylor was at the beginning of her career. They were looking for someone that would authentically, no shade, be performing in a barn. We both performed in the barn!”

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More on: Celebrity Disney Disney Channel Miley Cyrus
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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