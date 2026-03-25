Alex Cooper’s chaotic drama that almost ended her career, after Hannah Montana special

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Podcaster Alex Cooper has been everywhere recently, including in the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, so let’s look back at the messy friendship drama that almost ended her career.

If you’ve been keeping up with celeb news the past couple of years, you’ll definitely have seen Alex. The Call Her Daddy podcast host has built a name for herself by interviewing major celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. But if you’re not caught up on the lore, you might not know that Call Her Daddy used to be an entirely different show, and Alex even had a co-host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Cooper (@alexandracooper)

Starting in 2018, Call Her Daddy was a sex-and-relationships podcast hosted by Alex and her bestie, Sofia Franjlyn, who she met through mutual friends in New York City. They became very close very quickly and launched the podcast together, drawing on their natural banter and sense of humour.

Everything was going smoothly for the first two years, but then, out of nowhere, Call Her Daddy stopped sharing podcast episodes in March 2020. Later, we would find out Alex and Sofia were having massive arguments over their contract with their bosses at Barstool Sports.

“When I was told, ‘Your show is the most listened to show in the world for podcasting by women’, I’m like, ‘Well, that is probably the coolest statement ever’,” Alex said in her docuseries, Call Her Alex. “But it became really difficult to enjoy the process.”

The Barstool Sports CEO and founder, Dave Portnoy, admitted that the podcast’s popularity was helping keep the lights on at Barstool.

“To be honest, they were helping pay a lot of the salaries at Barstool,” he admitted.

“We absolutely deserved more money,” Alex continued “But unfortunately, we had signed a three-year contract with Barstool Sports, and they owned our IP, so Sofia and I went in together and we renegotiated our contract.”

Now, this is where things get murky between accounts. According to Sofia, Alex went behind her back and negotiated a new contract so they could keep the IP of Call Her Daddy, but agreed to terms that Sofia was absolutely not okay with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Franklyn (@sofiafranklyn)

“I thought [Alex was my] best friend, sister, and we are not hiding anything. There’s no way in hell I would speak to our boss without you, that would be f*cking crazy, and I don’t think that went both ways,” Sofia said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

On their relationship, Alex said: “It was the classic, you think you see something online, and people genuinely believe you’re like sisters, but our relationship was so awful.'”

Even though they had a messy falling-out, the solo Call Her Daddy podcast has become incredibly successful, and Alex Cooper has taken the series from just an advice podcast to interviews with massive celebrities.

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Featured image via Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock