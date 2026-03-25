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Guys, we finally have context for that Usher and Justin Bieber ‘fight’ at Beyoncé’s party

It all makes sense now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After the Grammys, rumours leaked that Justin Bieber and Usher fought at Beyonce’s party, and now we finally have some much-needed context.

Usher and Justin Bieber are long-time collaborators and friends. When Justin Bieber was first coming up in the music industry, he named Usher as one of his mentors who took him under his wing and helped him navigate the industry’s chaos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

So when reports leaked that the two had fought at Beyoncé’s Grammy after-party, lots of people were shocked. AI-generated videos of the alleged fight also went viral, further spurring the rumours.

But now, Usher’s friend and fellow musician Da Brat has given us a clarification on what the fight was actually like in an interview with Rickey Smiley.

“I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation’.” Da Brat said. “He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years, and y’all can actually check the records for all that he has been.”

The musician continued: “Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created,” she continued. “Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other.”

So, according to Da Brat, this wasn’t some epic fistfight like the viral AI videos made it out to be, and Justin and Usher are actually still fine.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

“People just take stuff out of context when they see something, and they run with it, and I’m just here to say that is not the issue,” she said. “They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love, and they support each other.”

Back in 2011, Justin had some really sweet sentiments to say about Usher in a physical issue of Seventeen magazine.

“Usher is who I look to for guidance,” the then 17-year-old Justin said. “From the beginning, he told me to put family first, and you’ll always succeed, because your family will never leave you.”

Justin added: “He told me always to stay humble and never forget where I came from.”

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Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Grammys Justin Bieber Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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