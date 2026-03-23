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Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

‘You guys are wild, man’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Over the weekend, footage of Justin Timberlake getting a DUI arrest has been going viral. Back in 2024, JT was arrested after leaving a restaurant and hotel with some friends. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, and two citations – one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in the lane. Now, footage of the moment has been released.

One long video has gone viral, and it showed the moment officers asked Justin to step out of his vehicle, and walk in a straight line. He had initially tried to block the release of the body cam footage, but it’s now been published by Sag Harbor Village Police Department (SHVPD).

In the viral clip, Justin struggled with commands from the officers, who asked him to put one foot in front of the other, and walk in a straight line. Justin said he was “very nervous” because he had “never done this before”. He said: “I’m not doing anything, I’m just following my friends back to my house.”

But, there are even more clips from the same moment. In a further video, from what appears to be later at the police station, Justin seemed to be filling out a form. There, he reacted to what officers had noted down as his race. “White?”, he said in shock. He then laughed and added: “I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding man.”

A third video showed Justin being shown to a cell, where he was told by an officer he was being “held for the night.” He then pointed at the room, and said: “I gotta be in here all night? You guys are wild, man.”

Both Justin and his lawyer have maintained that he was “not intoxicated” during the arrest, but in September 2024, they reached a plea deal. Justin pleaded guilty to a lesser offence.

Watch the full video of the arrest of Justin Timberlake here:

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More on: Celebrity Music Police Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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