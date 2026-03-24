Jack Harlow finally reveals why he named new album Monica after slur allegations

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Jack Harlow has released his new album, Monica, and he’s finally explained the logic behind the name, after people theorised it had racist undertones.

Rapper-turned-R&B artist Jack Harlow dropped Monica last week, after an almost three-year-long album break. In multiple interviews, he’s expressed that this new album is an expression of his appreciation for black music and artistry, as someone who claims to be a huge R&B and soul fan.

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The album name Monica has stirred controversy, as many pointed out that it sounded like a racial slur. But the artist has finally clarified the real reason behind the name, and it’s way simpler than people think.

In an interview with The New York Times music podcast, Popcast, he was asked who the mysterious girl actually is.

“I’ve just, I’ve always loved the name. I think that name is so pretty,” he said. “I’ve always liked it. It’s just like how I feel about the name Adrian, for a man.”

But this answer doesn’t seem to have satisfied people who aren’t convinced by Jack’s explanation.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Jack Harlow explain why he named his album Monica. Why did he name it that??? I need answers,” a tweet by @ZCherAime said.

They continued: “Oh my god. For someone who claims to have self-awareness around racialised identity politics, there’s no f*cking way he’s unaware Monica and phonetically doesn’t sound like ‘my n***a’, I don’t believe it.”

Jack has spoken about what made him completely switch up his sound on Monica. On the same episode of Popcast, he talked about feeling underwhelmed by the response to his rap projects.

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“It didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, he’s doing that?’ It felt like, cool, this is patented,” he said. “I think you get to a point where, as much as you’re trying to find your voice, you’re also hoping to escape yourself.”

Jack continued: “I’d been recording a project for two years after Jackman, and it wasn’t exciting me. I took a few weeks off because I was getting to the point where I was dreading going to the studio. And I thought about, what do I actually want to do? What would intrigue me?”

This is when the idea for Monica sprang into Jack’s mind.

“It just struck me that I would want to do something a little more egoless. As I’m getting older, I’m having more trouble reconciling being braggadocious on record. And it’s a pillar of rap. Part of the reason I love rap music is the braggadocio of it. But I spent some time thinking, How can I lean away from that?”

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