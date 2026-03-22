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Uni of York is getting greener and so should you: How to improve your carbon footprint this spring

Here’s all you need to know from Uni of York’s sustainability week

anna Hopkin | Guides, News
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From, 2nd to the 8th March, the University of York celebrated Sustainability Week. This was filled with workshops, talks, and screenings to educate people and instil a more sustainability-motivated mindset. But just because the week is over doesn’t mean you’re off the hook yet!

If you missed the highlights, or just want some tips on how to improve your carbon footprint, here are some ideas for how you can take the lessons and incorporate them into your lifestyle going forward.

Fast fashion is out, swaps are in

The university hosted a clothes-mending workshop, focused on teaching how to do visible clothes mending. The aim here is not to be subtle and use the mending to add some extra flair to the garment. The fast fashion industry produces millions of tonnes of waste every year, so extending the lifetime of your clothes can help reduce your contribution to that waste. Of course, not all of us have the time to learn a new skill and “thrifting” can take a toll on your student budget.

However, SwapDon’tShop society has a solution that is beneficial for your wardrobe and your wallet! They host regular swaps where you can bring clothes along that you no longer wear in exchange for tokens, which can be used to buy second-hand clothing from other students. It’s a great opportunity to get some new clothes whilst being friendly to the planet.

Being a conscious food shopper

SeasonWell delivered a workshop teaching about how we can be more conscious food-shoppers and how our food choices relate to our carbon footprint. The focus of this was buying food that is grown locally and in season. Locally grown alternatives to produce from overseas reduce the carbon emissions from the transport.

SeasonWell has its own digital newsletter which suggests fruits and vegetables that are in season as well as tasty recipes.

Another way to shop sustainably is with Scoop, a student-run, non-profit store located in Derwent M block, that sells dried goods, tins and jarred food. They aspire to be as low waste as possible, no packaging, just bring along a jar or container and buy by the weight. They also stock eco-friendly products like toiletries and cleaning products. It is a sustainable and cost-effective way to stock up on pantry items.

Keeping campus clean (it’s what Long Boi would have wanted)

A campus clean up event was run by YorkCares, a volunteer organisation that oversees multiple green projects around York. The university has such gorgeous green spaces, so why not help to keep it clean and free of litter? The university’s own Environmental society runs similar litter-picking events, as well as other fun activities such as nature walks, up-cycling and crafting workshops.

But what is the university doing to hold up it’s end of the bargain?

The University of York is making changes to be more sustainable too. They have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality for direct carbon emissions by 2030. You can read about their strategy to lower the university’s impact on the environment in their Sustainability Plan available on their website. Some ways include maintaining a biodiverse campus, helping students conduct local environmental research projects and monitoring their energy consumption and waste production.

They integrate sustainability into the education of their students and through events like sustainability week. They also provide access to carbon literacy training workshops, so check out the sustainability section of the University’s website to find upcoming events.

 

 

 

 

 

 

anna Hopkin | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
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