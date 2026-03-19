Uni of York’s student charity fashion show is back this Saturday

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On 21st March, the University of York’s student fashion and runway will return to the spotlight with Equinox, the latest charity fashion show. The show will be bringing together designers, models, and student stylists from across campus. Promising an evening of strikingly dramatic looks, individual student design and a guaranteed vibrant atmosphere. The event celebrates the creativity that continues to grow within York’s fashion community and the strong link to the chosen charity of the evening.

From thoughtful styling and intricate makeup to organised choreography and photography, the show represents weeks of preparation behind the scenes from all societies involved. For many students involved, the event is an opportunity to express themselves through fashion while contributing to something larger than the show itself.

People supporting people

Via @uoyastracollective Instagram

Equinox is also dedicated to supporting an important cause, curated around women, for women. This year’s show will raise awareness and funds for Brook, a leading UK charity that provides sexual health services, education and confidential support for young people where the aim is to remove misinformation and stigma around discussing sexual health, for all genders and identities.

Brook works with thousands of young people across the country, offering guidance on relationships, general wellbeing and sexual health through clinics, counselling and educational programmes.

By partnering with the charity, the students behind Equinox hope to use the platform of fashion to promote awareness and support for issues that affect young people today. These topics can be hard to discuss, this is why the fashion show showcases beauty and confidence in the most creative way possible to be inspiring and euphoric for those who witness the show. The models taking part are not just walking the runway to showcase style, they are also helping raise visibility for a cause that focuses on empowerment, wellbeing, and informed choice for everyone’s sexual rights.

Continuing a Growing Tradition

Equinox continues York’s developing tradition of bi-annual fashion shows, following the success of November’s show, Fuchsia. That event brought together a packed audience and showcased the work of numerous student designers and creatives, setting a high bar for what student-led fashion events can achieve with the community at uni.

With the second show of the year, Equinox aims to build on that success while introducing new designs, themes, and creative collaborations. The show demonstrates how York’s fashion community is expanding, offering students a space to experiment with style, gain experience in creative industries and work together to produce a professional runway event.

More Than Just a Runway

Via @uoyastracollective Instagram

While the evening will undoubtedly feature bold fashion and striking visuals, Equinox represents something deeper: people supporting people.

As university students, there are always struggles with mental health, sexual worries, confidence issues and undoubtedly more set-backs when studying at uni which may feel impossible to overcome. With the support of Brook, there is hope that students will become more confident in their discussions of sexual health, while also improving stereotypes on mental and physical health alongside the active discussions.

Charities like this are designed to support students in a way they maybe didn’t know they needed, always use their resources to your advantage and become an improved version of yourself for feeling confident and secure in your health awareness.

It’s showtime

As the anticipation and excitement builds for 21st March, the upcoming show is set to highlight not only the talent within the students of University of York but also the power of fashion as a platform for community and change. With students stepping confidently onto the runway in support of Brook, Equinox promises to be an evening where style meets purpose.



Featured image via @uoyastracollective Instagram